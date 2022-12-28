ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly’s action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices for employees. Republican governors in at least 15 states have already imposed such restrictions. In Louisiana on Monday, the state’s commissioner of administration — a Republican appointed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — banned the use of TikTok on state networks under Edwards’ control, with his approval. Also, Indiana’s GOP attorney general has sued TikTok’s owner. U.S. armed forces have already prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok has become the world’s second most-popular domain and is consumed by two-thirds of American teenagers, some of whom use it to fill gaps in their school lessons. The provision in the congressional spending bill reflected bipartisan concerns about security and the spread of misinformation because of the app’s Chinese ownership.
KSNT News

New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
hubpages.com

Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration

There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
Minnesota Reformer

Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores

Last week the State Auditor’s office released its annual report on the finances of Minnesota’s 212 municipal liquor operations. The local government-run establishments, which include both bars and liquor stores, made $37 million in profits in 2021 on a record $424 million in sales. Close to two-thirds of those profits — $23.1 million in total […] The post Analysis: What marijuana regulators could learn from Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New York Post

How states can move people from welfare to work, sidestepping Team Biden’s ban

The Biden administration is blocking states from moving people from welfare to work. The federal government has banned state work requirements for food-stamp recipients since March 2020, and the Biden team is continuing this counterproductive restriction through at least April. Fortunately, there’s a work-requirement workaround that states should quickly pass in 2023. Congress enacted the work-requirement ban at the pandemic’s start, and it stays in place as long as the executive branch maintains the public-health emergency. The Biden administration is set to extend the emergency for the 12th time, and no wonder: It’s faced sustained pressure from the media and activists to...
Washington Examiner

Time to end bad Medicaid policies

Lawmakers in Congress have unveiled their year-end omnibus $1.7 trillion spending bill. They're hoping to pass it by the end of the week. The draft text comes after weeks of wrangling over how to fund certain COVID-era healthcare policies after July, when the public health emergency is finally expected to expire.
Engadget

New York’s governor signs watered-down right-to-repair bill

Almost seven months after the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair bill, New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed it into law. But Hochul only greenlit the bill after the legislature agreed to some changes. Hochul wrote in a memo that the legislation, as it was originally drafted, "included technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects." The governor said the modifications addressed these issues, but critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness.
