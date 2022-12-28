Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Former Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Back Gets Prison Sentence
J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. He will serve three and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday.
6 Sentenced In District Court
At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
Autopsy claims Florida inmate Kevin Desir died from ‘strangulation’ in fight with officers
The family of a Florida man who died in a 2021 physical altercation with prison guards is calling for the release of surveillance video of what happened after a private autopsy concluded he was strangled to death.Kevin Desir, 43, was arrested on marijuana and criminal mischief charges, according to Local10.Desir, whose family says he had a history of bipolar disorder, was sent to North Broward Bureau Facility in South Florida, a prison designated especially for those with mental health challenges and physical disabilities, according to The Guardian.On 17 January, after Desir had been hospitalised for cutting himself, Broward County...
Couple arrested in Alabama traffic stop on way to honeymoon, spends wedding night in jail
A newlywed couple on their way to a Florida honeymoon spent the night in a Henry County jail after being stopped for speeding. WTVY in Dothan is reporting that the arrests happened Thursday night after the couple were detained on U.S. 431 in Abbeville. Shavarious Jawan Moses, 28, of Riverdale,...
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence
The Virginia native will go to prison for his participation in the riots on January 6.
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Midland judge dismisses indictment of former Midland Christian employee
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland judge has quashed the indictment of a former Midland Christian employee accused of failing to report the assault of a student. Judge Jeff Robnett dismissed the indictment against Matthew Counts on Monday. Counts is one of five employees originally arrested by the Midland Police...
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
Judge orders Saffold to stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Judge John Steensland has upheld his decision to revoke the bond for well-known activist and public figure Kevin Saffold after being accused of becoming disorderly in the Houston County Courthouse. During a hearing on December 8, after hearing evidence and testimonies, the court found that Saffold...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”
Photo by Lacie Slezak on UnsplashPhoto byWikipediaonUnsplash. The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometers from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was.
Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to pay millions of dollars back in restitution for their tax fraud case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former reality stars personally received a total of $17,270,741.57 in proceeds as a result of committing the offense of conviction, which they will now have to return after being found guilty.RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news. "This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the...
