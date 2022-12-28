ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – December 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NBABucks 123, Timberwolves 114 USHLStampede 3, Blackhawks 2 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLMorningside 81, DSU 67Mount Marty 64, Presentation 49 GIRLS WRESTLING McCook Central/Montrose Girls Wrestling Invitational: 1 Canton  78.0 2 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon  50.5 3 Chamberlain  47.0 4 Mitchell  41.0 5 Flandreau  32.0 6 Kimball/White […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Sam Fischer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has gotten off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Sam Fischer has played a key role in the Comets success. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
Scorebook Live

Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy