News Channel Nebraska
Unbeaten Pierce boys basketball pulls away, moves into Great Northeast NE Shootout semis
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College. On the boys side of things, the Pierce Bluejays were squaring off against the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears. Going into halftime, both the Bluejays and Bears were in a tight, competitive game with Pierce...
Oldest wrestling tournament in New York
New York State's longest running wrestling tournament is keeping the tradition alive and kicked off its 65th year this morning.
Kent City girls, Hudsonville boys win Silver Division at Cornerstone tournament
Kent City was down by 15 points and earned a come from behind win against Forest Hills Central 47-44
Sports scores, stats for Friday: Taunton girls basketball tops North Attleboro
TAUNTON— It was another action-packed day for Greater Taunton area high school sports. Here’s a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Friday. Girls Basketball: Taunton vs. North Attleboro ...
KSNB Local4
Kearney girls basketball dominates in win over Fremont
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The HAC Holiday Tournament began on Wednesday, Kearney girls basketball hosting Fremont. In the end, the Bearcats came away with the 70-36 victory. See embedded video for highlights.
Two first-time winners claim Chick-fil-A Classic basketball championships
The four-day tournament wrapped up Friday at River Bluff High School.
Friday Scoreboard – December 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NBABucks 123, Timberwolves 114 USHLStampede 3, Blackhawks 2 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLMorningside 81, DSU 67Mount Marty 64, Presentation 49 GIRLS WRESTLING McCook Central/Montrose Girls Wrestling Invitational: 1 Canton 78.0 2 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 50.5 3 Chamberlain 47.0 4 Mitchell 41.0 5 Flandreau 32.0 6 Kimball/White […]
KEVN
Sam Fischer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has gotten off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Sam Fischer has played a key role in the Comets success. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
AEW All-Atlantic title match set for Battle of the Belts IV
Orange Cassidy will defend the title against Kip Sabian.
Sioux City Journal
Pender girls, Cedar boys, Pierce boys and girls see success in Wayne, Nebraska holiday basketball tournament
WAYNE, Neb. — In a battle of state ranked girls high school basketball teams, Pender used a big third quarter to outdistance Hartington Cedar Catholic 45-30 Wednesday in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout. May Dolliver scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Pendragons, ranked No. 4 in the...
Scorebook Live
Jaden Rashada could not pass up Florida opportunity
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Even before starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup signal-caller Jon Kitna was released from Florida’s football team, Jaden Rashada knew he found a home in Gainesville. Ranked as the nation’s second-best quarterback and the 27th best player ...
Watch: Bucks fans boo Anthony Edwards for returning to game after injury scare
Edwards received a rude welcome in the fourth quarter after returning from a hip injury.
Owatonna Boys and Girls Hockey Win, Northfield Girls Victorious
The holiday break for some high school hockey teams means bus rides to tournaments. In boys hockey Thursday Owatonna boys defeated Anoka 3-1 in Duluth. In girls hockey the Huskies the Huskies skated past New Prague 5-2 in Farmington. The Northfield girls hockey team defeated Farmington 2-0 in Farmington. Raiders...
