TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday. The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO