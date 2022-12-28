Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
Crews work grass fire in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department reports that crews were called to a grass fire at FM 1923 and FM 1598 Wednesday afternoon. Officials said that at around 1:30 p.m. crews were called to a grass fire west of CO RD 2 North of FM 1598. Officials said that […]
Firefighting during severe cold temperatures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters have to take extra precautions to ensure they stay safe while fighting fires like wearing extra layers, keeping extra changes of clothes and rotating out at fires. “We try to get our rehab trailer to the scene immediately when there is a fire so that...
City of Amarillo closes landfill Wednesday due to wind
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from officials, the City of Amarillo’s Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday “due to high winds.” However, officials also noted that the landfill is intended to resume its normal operating hours on Thursday, with the facility being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This […]
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
Temporary burn ban issued in Potter County today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary burn ban was issued in Potter County today. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued the declaration and order, banning outdoor fires in the county, documents show. The new burn ban joins Randall County, which issued a burn ban earlier in December. This is due...
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Amarillo Globe News Center suffers damage after water main break
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe News Center for the Performing Arts has caused damage to the facility. On Dec. 24, a water line broke on the third floor of the GNCPA, causing substantial damage to the facility. The break in the water line happened because of a parts failure and was not caused by the cold temperatures.
VIDEO: Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter, owner of the Amarillo Wranglers. VIDEO: Doppler Dave Oliver weather forecast, 12/28. SPORTS DRIVE: Jake Boesen, host of the Sports Nerd. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST. SPORTS DRIVE: Jake Boesen, host of the Sports Nerd.
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County...
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
1 hospitalized in downtown wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a recent drug bust in the county, causing two individuals to be arrested for drug trafficking. According to a post on the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said the office received a 911 call that reported that an […]
