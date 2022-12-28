ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

KFDA

Firefighting during severe cold temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters have to take extra precautions to ensure they stay safe while fighting fires like wearing extra layers, keeping extra changes of clothes and rotating out at fires. “We try to get our rehab trailer to the scene immediately when there is a fire so that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Temporary burn ban issued in Potter County today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary burn ban was issued in Potter County today. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued the declaration and order, banning outdoor fires in the county, documents show. The new burn ban joins Randall County, which issued a burn ban earlier in December. This is due...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Globe News Center suffers damage after water main break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe News Center for the Performing Arts has caused damage to the facility. On Dec. 24, a water line broke on the third floor of the GNCPA, causing substantial damage to the facility. The break in the water line happened because of a parts failure and was not caused by the cold temperatures.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter, owner of the Amarillo Wranglers. VIDEO: Doppler Dave Oliver weather forecast, 12/28. SPORTS DRIVE: Jake Boesen, host of the Sports Nerd. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST. SPORTS DRIVE: Jake Boesen, host of the Sports Nerd.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40

For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX

