And a resident of the Richardson Community near Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home Saturday December 24, 2022. He was born June 27, 1945 and served as a Merchant Marine for several years. Roger was a longtime truck driver hauling different items cross-country before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and had recently been attending Richardson Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking his mother and other family members on long vacation trips all over the country. Roger had a real love of racing fast cars. He was well known on the drag racing circuit throughout our area and the southeastern United States. “Big Moe Racing” traveled all around with his family and friends. He shared his love of racing with his sons and nephews, some of which still race cars today. Roger was an excellent mechanic that worked on his cars and trucks, rebuilding engines and all types of work necessary to keep the cars running their best. He also built and raced remote control boats. Roger often did mechanic work for his family and friends, never charging for the parts or labor, as the giving of his time, knowledge and effort was what he enjoyed the most. He was a very large man and could only be described as a “Gentle Giant” by all that knew him.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO