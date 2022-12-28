Read full article on original website
Ollie Faye Lott
Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, LA and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.
Dean J. Waltzer, Jr.
Dean J. Waltzer, Jr., was born on May 13, 1939 and entered his heavenly home on December 27, 2022. Dean was born and raised in New Orleans by his parents, Dean J. Waltzer, Sr. and Juliet Fank Waltzer. He graduated from de La Salle High School and enrolled in Southeastern Louisiana College, now SLU, where he met his bride-to-be Charlene Polito. They were married soon after graduation and Dean began his career with, what was then, LP&L. He spent his entire career with them, retiring from Entergy, as it is now known. Dean loved sports and was an avid golfer, carrying a single digit handicap for many years. He enjoyed partying with family and friends and never met a stranger. Right now Dean is looking for the 1st tee. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, his brother Robert. He is being missed by Charlene, his wife of 59 years; his children, Juliette Carmo (Oscar), Dean Charles, and Wendy(Corey); grandchildren, Daniel Bagot and wife Robyn, Mason Trapen, Morgan Trapen Tannehill (Andrew), and Rylee Agena; great grandchildren, Logan and Reese Bagot, along with many friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. Family members are invited.
Tonya Renee Westmoreland
Mrs. Tonya Renee Jones Westmoreland, 54, of Summit, MS, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Tonya was born in Hammond, LA on October 6, 1968 and was the daughter of Johnny Jones and Donna Wunstel Jones. She attended Pine Grove Pentecostal Church for many years where she loved being a part of her church family and made many friends who were like family to her. She loved her husband and daughter more than anything and she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a craftswoman and loved to take on different and new crafts. She was known for some of her many projects, such as, refinishing furniture, and recreated kid’s clothes. She loved to give away things that she made to other people and see them smile. She just had a heart for people and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donna Gail Perrin Denham
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. She was born October 12, 1945 in Albany, GA and was 77 years of age and a former resident of Birmingham, AL. She is survived by her children, Greg Rashall (Jennifer), Nicole Oglesby (Mike) and Larry Rashall (Jocelyn); step-children, Beth Dale, Pete Denham, Matt Denham, Kay Denham, Rhonda Bridevaux (Mack); brother, Mark Perrin (Janice); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Leroy “Billy” Denham, Jr.; parents, Emery Howard “Heidi” Perrin and Frances Marie Perrin; sister, Linda Perrin Kaley. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 11:00AM until 12:30PM on Saturday. Graveside Services at 1:00PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino gently passed away Wednesday morning. December 28, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La. She was 78 years old. Gwen was the daughter of William Berard Digby and Ethel Louise Thebault Digby of New Orleans, and granddaughter of Frank William Thebault and Martha Louisa Vollenweider Thebault of New Orleans and Martin James Digby, Sr., and Mary Loretta Keir Digby of New Orleans.
Roger Moran
And a resident of the Richardson Community near Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home Saturday December 24, 2022. He was born June 27, 1945 and served as a Merchant Marine for several years. Roger was a longtime truck driver hauling different items cross-country before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and had recently been attending Richardson Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking his mother and other family members on long vacation trips all over the country. Roger had a real love of racing fast cars. He was well known on the drag racing circuit throughout our area and the southeastern United States. “Big Moe Racing” traveled all around with his family and friends. He shared his love of racing with his sons and nephews, some of which still race cars today. Roger was an excellent mechanic that worked on his cars and trucks, rebuilding engines and all types of work necessary to keep the cars running their best. He also built and raced remote control boats. Roger often did mechanic work for his family and friends, never charging for the parts or labor, as the giving of his time, knowledge and effort was what he enjoyed the most. He was a very large man and could only be described as a “Gentle Giant” by all that knew him.
Andrew James Morales
Andrew James Morales passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 21. He was born on Monday, July 30, 2001 in Covington, Louisiana to Jennifer Kennedy Morales and Fernando Morales, Jr. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Andrew was very athletic and played...
Grace Ann Schiro Restivo
Grace Ann Schiro Restivo passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 91. She was born on Friday, January 23, 1931 in Independence, Louisiana to the late Jeannie Liuzza Schiro and the late Carlo Schiro. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Grace loved...
Howard James Dunaway
Howard James Dunaway, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 69. Howard is survived by his three sisters, Louethel Dunaway Dyson and Tena Dunaway both of Bogalusa, LA and Deborah Gerald of Pine, LA. He is also survived by his nephews, Richard Dyson, Jr., Eugene Dyson, Caleb Dyson, Brandon Dyson, Darrell Dunaway, and Gregory Dunaway; as well as other numerous nieces and nephews.
Clayton "Butterbean" McNabb
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born April 13, 1955 in Kentwood, LA and was 67 years of age. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Gill; nephew, Tristan Gill; friend, Dorothy Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Billie Jo McNabb; former wife, Carol Loving. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, December 30, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. E.J. Didon. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Christopher Flot
Christopher Flot, 62, a resident of Bogalusa departed his physical life and joined his Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 27th, 2022, at Rest Haven Living Center in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was born August 3rd, 1960, in Bogalusa, La. to the late Ola Mae Flot and Elmo Flot Sr. Christopher...
Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall
Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 79. She was born on Monday, July 5, 1943, in Frost, Louisiana to the late Etna Easley Ratcliff and Barney Dewey Ratcliff. She was a life-long resident of Springfield, Louisiana and a current resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Tangipahoa Parish takes stage in 2023 Rose Parade in California
When the 134th Rose Parade rolls on January 2, 2023, Tangipahoa Parish and all of Louisiana will be keeping their eyes open for the Louisiana Feed Your Soul Float. Local parade viewers will be watching as Tangipahoa Parish will be represented on the float by the Louisiana Strawberry Queen 51 Kirstin Drozd.
WBB: Southeastern opens up conference play vs. Nicholls
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team open up conference play in Thibodeaux, Louisiana, on Saturday at 1 p.m. Southeastern (5-5) finished out non-conference play against Jackson State by a nine-point deficit 60-51 last Friday. So far this season, multiple Lady Lions have led Southeastern...
MBB: Lions head to Nashville for final non-conference contest
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team will look to make it a Happy Pre-New Year Party on Friday as the Lions head to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores in Southeastern’s final game of the 2022 calendar year and the final non-conference game of the 2022-23 season.
Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish
Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
