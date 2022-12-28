ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

2 die in one SC county from winter storm’s frigid blast

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4II2Fm_0jwotQh500

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The deaths of a 91-year-old man who froze trying to fix a broken pipe and a man who couldn’t get oxygen after the power went out at his home have been contributed to the winter storm in South Carolina, authorities said.

Both men died in Anderson County over the holiday weekend after an arctic blast sent temperatures well below freezing for more than two days, Coroner Greg Shore said.

On Christmas night, Marvin Henley went outside his home to try to fix a broken pipe, Shore said.

Henley came back inside about 10 p.m. to change out of wet clothes and then went back out to try to fix the pipe again. His body was found 16 hours later with his clothes wet, said the coroner, who ruled the death an accident from exposure to the cold.

Elsewhere in Anderson County, Shore said a second man who depended on medical oxygen died when his power went out and he collapsed as he struggled to get a portable oxygen device working on Christmas Eve.

11 dogs found abandoned outside Charleston animal sanctuary

The man couldn’t get the regulator on the machine to work, and Shore said he was listing the winter storm as contributing to his death because the power outage prevented him from getting what he needed to survive.

The Coroner’s Office did not release the man’s name or age.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding after shots fired at Anderson home, officials say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were fired at a home on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community. Remien says that someone inside was...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bulldozer helps control woods fire in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said it’s not often that they see a bulldozer working within the city to control wildfires. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., the fire department said crews were alerted of a grass fire on Cox Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported the “working” woods fire was bringing three additional AFD engines to the scene.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County kills one person

Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy