ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Milton, Klubnik ready to take center stage at Orange Bowl

By TIM REYNOLDS
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbwUG_0jwotLWg00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Joe Milton has started three games for Tennessee. Cade Klubnik hasn’t started any for Clemson.

Meet the starting quarterbacks for the Orange Bowl on Friday night, when Tennessee (10-2, No. 6 College Football Playoff ranking, No. 6 AP) takes on Clemson (11-2, No. 7 CFP, No. 10 AP).

The teams got here largely on the arms of others — Hendon Hooker led Tennessee most of the way before a season-ending injury, and DJ Uiagalelei was Clemson’s quarterback until Klubnik took over in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and never looked back. And for both Milton and Klubnik, the final game of their 2022 season could become a springboard for them entering 2023.

“In life, you have to learn,” Milton said. “On my mirror back in Knoxville, Tennessee, I have a saying that says to never stop learning because life never stops teaching. I pretty much look at that every day when I brush my teeth and wash my face. It’s one of the things I cherish because it’s life — things are going to happen. You’re going to face adversity. I faced adversity twice and I learned a lot from it.”

Milton was once the starter at Michigan; it lasted five games. He transferred to Tennessee and became the starter; that stint lasted three games. Another chance has come his way, and what he does Friday may go a long way toward determining who’ll be leading the Vols next year.

“I feel like he’s really stepped up and brings the team together,” Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton said. “He makes sure that we focus. He’s serious and you can tell he’s trying to get stuff done trying to win. I feel like that makes everybody more focused and makes everybody ready to play for real and ready to win.”

There’s no question who Clemson’s future at quarterback is. Klubnik’s time has come.

It was obvious in the ACC title game when he led the Tigers past North Carolina, and it became official when Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal — which was not a big surprise. The Tigers expect to be loaded in 2023, especially on offense, and Klubnik can't wait to get started.

“My confidence comes from preparation,” Klubnik said. “And I love the game. So, when I get out there and play, I think another switch just kind of happens that I don’t really have any control over. It just kind of happens. Just another part of me kind of comes out and I just go out there and play.”

A year ago, he was just getting to Clemson as an early enrollee. Now, he’s an Orange Bowl starter.

“I didn’t see this coming,” Klubnik said.

He took over for Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third drive of what became the 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC title game, completed his first 10 passes, led the Tigers to touchdowns on each of their first three drives with him in the game and finished 20 of 24 for 279 yards.

“The guy has a bunch of swagger,” Clemson defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. “A strong arm, quick release and he’s pretty athletic. He really is. We know we’ve got to be at the top of our game to be able to contain this guy. He looks like the future of Clemson football to me.”

Milton is 34 of 54 this season for 720 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s been extremely intentional in his preparation,” Volunteers offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. “It hasn’t been too big for him. He hasn’t changed who he is, but in the same breath he understands his new role of having to lead this team. He’s done a really good job of not having the moment be too big for him.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The only thing that stopped Tennessee fans from singing “Rocky Top" as time was expiring Friday night was the need to serenade Joe Milton with something else. “M-V-P!" they chanted, over and over. With good reason. Milton — who regained the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WOKV

College Football Playoff scores, updates: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State (CFP semifinal) Location: AtlantaDate: Dec. 31 (8 p.m. ET)TV: ESPNLine: Georgia -6.5Total: 62.5. Georgia (13-0): There was no let up from Georgia after winning its first national championship since the 1980 season. The Bulldogs lost a ton of talent to the NFL yet still cruised to another undefeated regular season. Georgia's defense has not displayed the same level of dominance as it did last year, but it still finished among the national leaders in most major categories, including No. 1 in rush defense. Offensively, Stetson Bennett turned in another strong season at quarterback and finished fourth in the Heisman voting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Talks Offensive Coordinator, Tight End Coaching Searches

Despite losing two-year offensive coordinator and tight end’s coach Alex Golesh after the regular season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel isn’t too worried about the outlook ahead for his Volunteer offense. Ever since his arrival in Knoxville, the offensive scheme has been Heupel’s project – from the passing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Starting Five: Tennessee Basketball Opens SEC Play

Tennessee basketball (10-2) begins SEC play Wednesday evening at Ole Miss. The Vols are off to a strong start to the season, moving past a bad early season loss to Colorado to earn marquee wins over USC, Kansas and Maryland. The Vols have dealt with injuries throughout the first two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Lady Tigers Drop Two Games in Maryville Tournament

The DCHS Lady Tigers dropped both of their games in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament this week at Maryville losing to McMinn Central 83 to 36 on Tuesday and to Lafayette Kentucky 67 to 59 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers (8-6) and the Tigers (8-4) will resume regular season play...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville push up man hits 2.6 million for 2022

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy