Cornelius, NC

WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Apparent assault near South End restaurant caught on camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An assault that was reported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier in December appears to have been recorded and uploaded to social media. CMPD's incident report said the victim was hit in the face by a suspect on Dec. 16, 2022, just outside of Seoul Food in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. The report said the victim did not know the suspect.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Says Authorities Failed to Do Their Jobs After Body Of Missing Statesville Woman Is Recovered Two Days After Her Disappearance

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County family says first responders failed to do their jobs after their loved one disappeared, days before Christmas. The body of 26-year-old Sequoia Cotton was found on Christmas Eve in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. She had been missing for two days. The North Carolina Highway Patrol and first responders in Iredell County, including the North Iredell Rescue Squad, who did not know about the missing person’s case, first arrived on the scene on Garden Valley Road on December 22. They used drones to search the area along the bridge, but they didn’t see anything in the water, so they did not go in. Two days later, Sequoia’s friends and family went to the bridge, spotted a few of her belongings in the river, and called 911. Authorities returned to the scene and then recovered her body and her car.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 6 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte

And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

