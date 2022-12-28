Read full article on original website
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Ohio minimum wage workers to see increase for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces nominee for next director of EPA
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). Vogel will replace Laurie Stevenson if confirmed by the Ohio Senate. Stevenson announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne...
Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
ODOT sends 28 crew members to western New York to assist with deadly blizzard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Transportation workers are heading to western New York to assist those in need following the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard. Governor Mike DeWine ordered the deployment on Thursday. Twenty-eight members, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up...
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
Consultant paid $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
Ring in 2023 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, special Zoo Year's Eve celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ring in the new year at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Zoo Year's Eve celebration. This is the perfect family-friendly event for those who do not want to wait until midnight to ring in 2023, or if you're looking for a weekend activity!. Zoo Year's...
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
Columbus Weather: Warm air moves in, lots of rain ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the new year. Gusty winds and warm temperatures will help erode the ice and snowpack. Expect showers for New Year's Eve celebrations and into the new year. Radar | Maps | View, Share...
That's A Wrap: Eco-friendly ways to dispose of your gift boxes, bags, cards, etc.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas was five days ago, but if your living room still looks like a tornado just blew through it, you're not alone. If you're thinking about finally cleaning up once and for all, here are some ways to do that with the environment in mind.
