myfox28columbus.com

Ohio minimum wage workers to see increase for 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces nominee for next director of EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). Vogel will replace Laurie Stevenson if confirmed by the Ohio Senate. Stevenson announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

ODOT sends 28 crew members to western New York to assist with deadly blizzard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Transportation workers are heading to western New York to assist those in need following the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard. Governor Mike DeWine ordered the deployment on Thursday. Twenty-eight members, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Consultant paid $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Warm air moves in, lots of rain ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the new year. Gusty winds and warm temperatures will help erode the ice and snowpack. Expect showers for New Year's Eve celebrations and into the new year. Radar | Maps | View, Share...
COLUMBUS, OH

