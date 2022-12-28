ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Driverless solution for grain harvest

(WFRV) – Farmers know labor is in short supply, yet they are being tasked with feeding more people per acre than ever before. In 1940, one U.S. farmer fed 10 people annually in the U.S. and abroad.  Today, that same farmer is responsible for feeding 166 people. With a global population expected to increase by 2.2 […]
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Gov. Evers is on the clock

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed

Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to fall

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to slide during the holiday week. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,127 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 748, its lowest level since Nov. 27. Seven-day average test positivity was at 10.8%. Six new deaths were...
