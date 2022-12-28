Read full article on original website
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
Wisconsin Lottery sales mean $213 property tax cut
(The Center Square) – It may be the most money some people ever see from the Wisconsin Lottery. Lottery managers in the state said the latest lottery tax credit means a $213 tax cut for the average homeowner in the state. "It has been another great year thanks to...
seehafernews.com
Assemblyman Tittl Calls Flat Tax Transition a “Simple, Easy Way to Do It”
Yesterday, we reported that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu would like to work with Governor Tony Evers to establish a flat tax in Wisconsin. Under the current tax law, there are four tax brackets depending on income. LeMahieu noted that only eight other states have tax brackets higher than Wisconsin’s...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Driverless solution for grain harvest
(WFRV) – Farmers know labor is in short supply, yet they are being tasked with feeding more people per acre than ever before. In 1940, one U.S. farmer fed 10 people annually in the U.S. and abroad. Today, that same farmer is responsible for feeding 166 people. With a global population expected to increase by 2.2 […]
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
empowerwisconsin.org
Gov. Evers is on the clock
Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
Daily Reporter
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed
Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Fox11online.com
Legalizing marijuana among campaign pledges to be revisited by Gov. Evers
MADISON (WLUK) -- Politicians make promises all the time. Keeping them once in office can be difficult. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has fallen short on several pledges to voters because he wasn’t able to win over the Republican-led legislature. FOX 11’s Mark Leland talked with the governor one-on-one about...
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
Fox11online.com
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to fall
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to slide during the holiday week. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,127 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell to 748, its lowest level since Nov. 27. Seven-day average test positivity was at 10.8%. Six new deaths were...
