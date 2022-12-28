ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Dabo Swinney says Sheridan Jones could return to Clemson

FORT LAUDERDALE — Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel met the media on Thursday morning for a final time prior to Friday's Orange Bowl. Primary takeaways (from Swinney) are below. — On Sheridan Jones not practicing (in shorts) on Wednesday:. "He's been dealing with a hip flexor so...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood

A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday

After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
