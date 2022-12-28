Read full article on original website
Related
wvih.com
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
Department of Fish and Wildlife announces changes to several Kentucky Administrative Regulations
In accordance with KRS 150.025, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is providing updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect. The following is an overview of changes:. 301 KAR 1:201 – Taking of fish by...
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
wdrb.com
New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
Information for the local farmer
Well, this is it, the last article for 2022. 2023 is knocking on the door and old man winter decided to give much of the country a nice Christ
wsipfm.com
State News:
* A Whitley Co grocery store is being sued for discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that an IGA store in Williamsburg did not hire a man last year because of his dreadlocks. Matthew Barnett says he wears the locks for religious reasons in the suit which was filed earlier this week. The lawsuit says Barnett identifies as a Spiritualist Rastafarian whose hair is long and worn in dreads to connect with God. The store may have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 if the claims made in the suit are found to be true.
Wave 3
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
Comments / 0