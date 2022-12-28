ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

An American couple moved to Uganda to become foster parents. They now could face death in child torture case

In 2017, Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, left behind their lives in Washington DC and moved to Uganda. Mr Spencer, then a congressional staffer, and his wife, a former healthcare consultant, quit their jobs in America to become foster parents and begin their “humanitarian work” in the East African nation. Five years later, they would be making international headlines — not for their activism — but for their arrest on charges of aggravated torture and aggravated child trafficking. The couple, now being held at a Ugandan maximum security prison, stands accused of subjecting their 10-year-old foster child to...
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'

Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth. The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual...
The Independent

Father of Highland Park July 4 alleged mass shooter charged with ‘recklessly’ signing son’s firearm application

The father of a young man accused of shooting dead seven people at a July 4 parade has been charged with “recklessly” helping his son get the weapon used in the incident.The alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, has been charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more, when he is said to have opened fire during the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park this summer.Prosecutors allege that Mr Crimo III climbed on top of a building and opened fire with a powerful semi-automatic weapon.He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. On Friday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect

Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
IDAHO STATE
The Mystery Reporter

A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”

Photo by Lacie Slezak on UnsplashPhoto byWikipediaonUnsplash. The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometers from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was.

