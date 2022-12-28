Read full article on original website
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Dad of missing college student whose clothes were found scattered next to car wreck slams ‘missteps’ after son vanished
CLOTHES were found scattered near a missing college student's wrecked car in a case that has left his family and investigators stumped. Jason Landry's dad slammed "missteps" in the investigation after Jason's car crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas. The Texas State University student embarked on a 165-mile...
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Black University Of Kentucky Student Says White Student Who Attacked Her Has Not Apologized
Sophia Rosing, a University of Kentucky student whose shocking attack in which she physically struck and hurled racial slurs at a Black student went viral, has never apologized to the victim of her racist savagery. Kylah Spring told CBS Mornings about not receiving an apology, "It hurts but I'm not...
An American couple moved to Uganda to become foster parents. They now could face death in child torture case
In 2017, Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, left behind their lives in Washington DC and moved to Uganda. Mr Spencer, then a congressional staffer, and his wife, a former healthcare consultant, quit their jobs in America to become foster parents and begin their “humanitarian work” in the East African nation. Five years later, they would be making international headlines — not for their activism — but for their arrest on charges of aggravated torture and aggravated child trafficking. The couple, now being held at a Ugandan maximum security prison, stands accused of subjecting their 10-year-old foster child to...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’
An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'
Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth. The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual...
Father of Highland Park July 4 alleged mass shooter charged with ‘recklessly’ signing son’s firearm application
The father of a young man accused of shooting dead seven people at a July 4 parade has been charged with “recklessly” helping his son get the weapon used in the incident.The alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, has been charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more, when he is said to have opened fire during the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park this summer.Prosecutors allege that Mr Crimo III climbed on top of a building and opened fire with a powerful semi-automatic weapon.He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. On Friday,...
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”
Photo by Lacie Slezak on UnsplashPhoto byWikipediaonUnsplash. The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometers from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was.
Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun asks judge DISMISS claims he was at fault
David Halls, the assistant director accused of handing Alec Baldwin prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is asking judge to dismiss Baldwins countersuit against him.
