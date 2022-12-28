Yet another early aughts trend is making its way back into the limelight –– and into our closets. We're all well aware that the past few years have brought us some ghosts of closets past to allow us to revisit some of the styles of the '90s and early 2000s that had since vanished into obscurity. By the looks of it, though, 2023 will only be doubling down on these Y2K staple pieces and bringing back everything from the bubble skirt trend to baggy jeans (via Elle).

