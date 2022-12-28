Read full article on original website
Related
Waterline Eyeliner Is Having A Moment
Eyeliner is one of the most powerful makeup products. With a simple line, you can completely change your gaze and enhance your eyes. For example, siren eyes were one of the viral eyeliner techniques on #beautytok this year and proved the power of eyeliner. The look combines an elongated cat eye with a pointy inner eye line creating a fierce look suitable for most eye shapes (via Elite Daily). This is just one of the many makeup trends that promise to take over 2023.
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
TODAY.com
Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets
We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords
Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
Kate Middleton's Uncle Slams Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently launched their first documentary series with Netflix after signing a massive deal with the streaming giant in September 2020 (per Hello!). The couple was expected to create several types of content for Netflix, from children's programming to scripted television shows.
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas
Heidi Klum brought a sharp take to winter style while celebrating Christmas with husband Tom Kaulitz this week. On Sunday, the television personality posed with Kaulitz in a chic outfit on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a light tan zip-up hoodie and joggers beneath a collared cream wool coat. Gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses completed her ensemble with a sharp finish. Kaulitz was also comfortably outfitted for the occasion in a black hoodie, joggers and a pair of white Converse sneakers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model”...
Drop-Waist Dresses Will Make A Comeback In 2023. Here's How To Get The Look
Yet another early aughts trend is making its way back into the limelight –– and into our closets. We're all well aware that the past few years have brought us some ghosts of closets past to allow us to revisit some of the styles of the '90s and early 2000s that had since vanished into obscurity. By the looks of it, though, 2023 will only be doubling down on these Y2K staple pieces and bringing back everything from the bubble skirt trend to baggy jeans (via Elle).
Bella Hadid dyes hair ‘Aspen blond’ for winter
Blond Bella is back. Bella Hadid, 26, showed off a brand new “Aspen blonde” hair color during a recent night out on the town in Colorado. The supermodel is ushering in the winter season with brand new honey-hued hair and light eyebrows and fans are celebrating the return of “Blonde Bella” on social media. The Palestinian and Dutch star hit up the frigid vacation spot with her boyfriend Marc Kalman to support sister Gigi Hadid, 27, who opened a pop-up shop for her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. Bella rocked a long, denim skirt, chunky black boots, a sage green...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Kylie Jenner Zips into Patent Leather Boots and Matching Latex Dress in Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner brought a dynamic take to going-out style during a family moment this week. While in Los Angeles with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner on Saturday night, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a glossy latex dress. Her long style featured a low-cut strapless bodice, accented by an asymmetric sheer cream strap for a daring twist. A matching top-handle mini bag, sunglasses and silver teardrop-shaped post earrings completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Jenner zipped into a slick set of matching patent leather boots. Her glossy black style featured tall uppers with pointed toes,...
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Megan Fox Channels 2000s Trends in Pink Faux-Feathers, Micro Mini Skirt & Platform Heels With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox was spotted walking alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” star clad in a pretty pink ensemble that evoked the 2000s. Fox was clad in a baby blue bustier top adorned with vertical pink floral detailing, the daring style layered underneath a pink cardigan trimmed with faux-feathers. On bottom, Fox sported a silver sequined micro mini skirt that had a mirrored almost reflective quality that caught the camera’s flash, making the “Transformers” actress sparkle with each step. Fox accessorized maximally, as she usually does, with a pink faux-fur mini bag that matched her feather...
Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks. The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ” The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted...
Fixing Brassy Red Hair Is Easier Than You Think
Your hair is a form of expression and a way for you to show your personality. Some decide to go for an unnatural hair color when dyeing it, while others stick to their roots. Regardless, putting any form of color in your hair is a process and requires certain upkeep.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0