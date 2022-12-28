ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Funeral held for Horry Co. junior officer that died of rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A funeral is being held Friday for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

1 person killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — One person has been killed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in a crash on Tyvola Road at Zion Road in Marion County. The crash occurred about four miles west of Mullins, troopers said. One vehicle was involved; the driver went off the side...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews battle house fire in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were battling a fire in the Socastee area Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at 8:04 a.m. on Socastee Boulevard at Everett Street. As of 9:25 a.m., the fire was under control with no reported injuries. Drivers...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged as adult after 15-year-old shot in Florence, deputies say

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A teenager was arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot just after 3:30 Wednesday morning on Allies Court in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, is charged as an adult with attempted...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3rd man charged after shots fired into Darlington Co. home with children inside

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 14 on Kant Avenue in Darlington. Daytron Raheem Pringle was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man charged after shooting man who attacked him with rebar in Florence: Police

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence last Friday. Kenneth Logan was arrested and charged with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy