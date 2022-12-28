Read full article on original website
Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
Cyber attack impacting real estate matters at Florence County Register of Deeds office
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A cyber-attack of the company that provides services for the Florence County County Register of Deeds office has halted the issuance of real estate recordings, according to Florence County Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds Doris Poulos O’Hara. A news release said on "December...
Horry Co. man builds faith-based volunteer organization to give back to community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. This recipient has dedicated his career to helping those in need, no matter how big or small that need might be and he gives all the credit to a higher power.
PHOTOS: Funeral held for Horry Co. junior officer that died of rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A funeral is being held Friday for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
40,000 gallons of water used to battle Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews used about 40,000 gallons of water battling a house fire early Thursday morning on Oates Highway in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. Flowers said the fire appears to be an electrical fire. He added they had to...
People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
5 arrested in connection to Darlington County neighborhood shooting: Warrants
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Nov. 6, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at the 400 block of Railroad Avenue near Lamar. Deputies said they found several spent shell cases and a vehicle on the edge of the roadway that was damaged by gunfire.
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
1 person killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — One person has been killed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in a crash on Tyvola Road at Zion Road in Marion County. The crash occurred about four miles west of Mullins, troopers said. One vehicle was involved; the driver went off the side...
Crews battle house fire in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were battling a fire in the Socastee area Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at 8:04 a.m. on Socastee Boulevard at Everett Street. As of 9:25 a.m., the fire was under control with no reported injuries. Drivers...
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in serious condition after he was badly beaten with a hammer Wednesday night along Highway 76 in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the victim was found severely beaten and...
Barricaded woman arrested after assaulting mother with knife in Marlboro Co.: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was arrested after the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office responded to an altercation between a mother and daughter last week. On Dec. 19, deputies responded to a home on Driggers Chapel Road a 911 caller said she was stabbed, according to a release.
Deputies seek help identifying man after attempt to rob elderly Marion Co. woman
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help identifying a man after an attempt to rob an elderly woman in Marion County as she entered her home. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said an image was captured on home surveillance footage on Abram Loop off Highway 501 around 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Teen charged as adult after 15-year-old shot in Florence, deputies say
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A teenager was arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot just after 3:30 Wednesday morning on Allies Court in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, is charged as an adult with attempted...
3rd man charged after shots fired into Darlington Co. home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 14 on Kant Avenue in Darlington. Daytron Raheem Pringle was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.
Man charged after shooting man who attacked him with rebar in Florence: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence last Friday. Kenneth Logan was arrested and charged with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.
Driver crashes into bridge pillar trying to get away from Florence police, official says
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into a bridge pillar at the I-95 ramp at Highway 52 in Florence Wednesday morning after police terminated a chase involving the car, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said, “we terminated the pursuit due to the...
