A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.

23 DAYS AGO