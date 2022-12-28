Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband, their 3 kids
Jessica Simpson shared new "festive" family photos with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids ahead of the holidays.
Mom Has Split-Second Reaction After She 'Saw Someone' on the Baby Monitor
The top comment on the TikTok video, which has been viewed by more than 30 million people, read: "It looks like your fight or flight glitched."
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People
Conjoined twins from Punjab, India, who were abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter, have revealed that they each receive only one salary. Sohna and Mohna Singh, both 19, claimed in a YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Ruhi enet that they earn only £200 per month.
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long
Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
musictimes.com
Paula Abdul Ridiculed After Filtering Self Into Looking Younger Than Kathy Hilton, Heidi Klum
Paula Abdul was made fun of on social media after she posted photos to Instagram with a filter that made her look decades younger than she actually is. The dancer and singer, who is 60 years old, could have been mistaken for a teenager in a photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded holiday party. The photos that had been changed too much looked especially fake because Paula, who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month and showed off her young body, already looks a lot younger than 60.
A 28-year-old who got her buccal fat removed last year and has 'zero regrets' describes the procedure
Everyone is talking about buccal fat removal which makes cheeks appear more slim. YouTuber Amber Rapp shares what it's really like to have the procedure.
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Upworthy
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept
A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
TODAY.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022
While the official top baby names of 2022 won't be determined by the Social Security Administration until the spring of 2023, baby naming expert Sherri Suzanne tells TODAY.com there are "names that have received consistent interest" throughout the year. "Parents continue to ask about Olivia, Ava, Evelyn and Charlotte, all...
