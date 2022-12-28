Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week. Burrow bought cruise trips for his offensive linemen as holiday gifts. That’s certainly a nice gesture by Burrow. So why am I describing it as strange?. Well, it’s not so much the gift...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots
Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and will likely be out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Incredible stat against the Eagles proves Dak Prescott inaccuracy claims were exaggerated
Dak Prescott was in the zone against the Eagles, unraveling their defense with pinpoint precision in a 40-34 victory on Saturday. It was a season-defining moment and proved early claims about his inaccuracy were exaggerated. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott went 24-of-24 when Philadelphia ran zone coverage, becoming the...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
FOX Sports
AFC's top seed potentially at stake in star-studded Bills-Bengals matchup
There are three kings that sit atop the AFC, and it's a big deal any time two of them meet. It's even bigger when it happens in Week 17 and the top seed in the entire conference might just be on the line. So yes, the stakes will be very...
Report: UC Football Lands On Director Of Recruiting Strategy
The Bearcats are ready to fight for more high-level recruits.
Yardbarker
Steelers Fans Should Want These 2 College Prospects In The Upcoming 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves still in the hunt and remain a relevant conversation to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It sounds weird and is incredibly hard to believe, considering the ebbs and flows, the ups and (massive) downs that this team has endured this season. After a Week 16 Christmas miracle was delivered to us by Kenny Pickett and while the late, great Franco Harris watched down, the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 to get to 7-8 on the year.
Comments / 0