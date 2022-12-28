Read full article on original website
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death
Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
George Harrison Said He Was in ‘Another World’ While The Beatles Recorded ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
George Harrison was in 'another world' while The Beatles made 'Sgt. Pepper' and 'Magical Mystery Tour' in 1967.
Paul McCartney Didn’t Play on Beatles Songs Where George Harrison Used a Sitar
George Harrison played the sitar on several Beatles songs, but Paul McCartney wasn’t as open to it as other band members
Shaggy Says He Was Honored To Perform ‘Mother And Child Reunion’ With Jimmy Cliff At Paul Simon GRAMMY Tribute
Dancehall megastar Shaggy says he was honored to perform the Reggae hit song Mother and Child Reunion alongside Jamaican icon Jimmy Cliff at the Recording Academy’s special tribute concert, held in honor of 16-time GRAMMY winner Paul Simon, earlier this year. The concert, dubbed Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
In Memoriam: Artists We Lost in 2022
Country music and rock pioneers, transcendent musicians, and storyteller songwriters—dozens of artists who helped shape the directions of music and add to its evolving spectrum died in 2022. In remembrance of these artists, here’s a tribute to some of the singers, songwriters, and musicians we lost in 2022 with...
Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music
Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
The Beatles ‘Changed the Competitive Landscape’ of Music According to the Beach Boys’ Mike Love
The Beatles made an impact on the global music scene. Here's what The Beach Boys' Mike Love said about the rock group and how they changed the music landscape.
Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Great Who Wrote ‘Four Strong Winds,’ Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the celebrated Canadian folk musician best known for writing the contemporary standard “Four Strong Winds,” died Thursday, Dec. 29. He was 89. Tyson’s death was confirmed in a statement on his Facebook page. He died at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada from “on-going health complications,” though no further details were given. One of Canada’s most prominent and influential artists, Tyson enjoyed a lengthy career as one half of the folk duo Ian and Sylvia (with Sylvia Fricker), and as a solo artist. “Four Strong Winds,” as well as another Ian and Sylvia classic, “Someday Soon,” were covered widely by...
