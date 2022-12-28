ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies

Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
TheDailyBeast

Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death

Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
American Songwriter

In Memoriam: Artists We Lost in 2022

Country music and rock pioneers, transcendent musicians, and storyteller songwriters—dozens of artists who helped shape the directions of music and add to its evolving spectrum died in 2022. In remembrance of these artists, here’s a tribute to some of the singers, songwriters, and musicians we lost in 2022 with...
MSNBC

Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music

Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
Outsider.com

Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
Rolling Stone

Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Great Who Wrote ‘Four Strong Winds,’ Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the celebrated Canadian folk musician best known for writing the contemporary standard “Four Strong Winds,” died Thursday, Dec. 29. He was 89.  Tyson’s death was confirmed in a statement on his Facebook page. He died at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada from “on-going health complications,” though no further details were given.  One of Canada’s most prominent and influential artists, Tyson enjoyed a lengthy career as one half of the folk duo Ian and Sylvia (with Sylvia Fricker), and as a solo artist. “Four Strong Winds,” as well as another Ian and Sylvia classic, “Someday Soon,” were covered widely by...

