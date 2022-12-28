ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Navy Times

‘Special pay’ keeps Pentagon’s cyber experts from jumping ship

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is paying tens of millions of dollars each year above set compensation rates to keep sought-after cyber experts onboard and engaged on the digital front lines, according to a federal watchdog. The services “spent at least $160 million on cyber retention bonuses annually” from...
straightarrownews.com

Recruits with behavioral challenges allowed in US military

The U.S. military isn’t getting enough new recruits. The Army is 15,000 recruits shy of its goal for this year, and just lowered its goal for next year by another 15,000. Only about 23% of young Americans meet the requirements to join the military in the first place. Less than 10% are actually interested in signing up for service.
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’

The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
WKYC

U.S. troops will no longer be required to get COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON — More than 2 million service members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Defense. But the recently-enacted National Defense Authorization Act rescinds the vaccine mandate for troops. The provision was a part of the $858 billion military spending package that President Joe Biden signed...
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Military.com

Putin Is Grasping for a Wonder Weapon, but Hypersonic Missiles Won't Help Russia

Gary Anderson lectures on wargaming and red teaming at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
TheDailyBeast

Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker

Russia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv. “Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo...
defensenews.com

Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo

WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
Salon

"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.

