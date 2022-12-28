Read full article on original website
Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan
Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.
Navy Times
‘Special pay’ keeps Pentagon’s cyber experts from jumping ship
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is paying tens of millions of dollars each year above set compensation rates to keep sought-after cyber experts onboard and engaged on the digital front lines, according to a federal watchdog. The services “spent at least $160 million on cyber retention bonuses annually” from...
straightarrownews.com
Recruits with behavioral challenges allowed in US military
The U.S. military isn’t getting enough new recruits. The Army is 15,000 recruits shy of its goal for this year, and just lowered its goal for next year by another 15,000. Only about 23% of young Americans meet the requirements to join the military in the first place. Less than 10% are actually interested in signing up for service.
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
WKYC
U.S. troops will no longer be required to get COVID-19 shots
WASHINGTON — More than 2 million service members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Defense. But the recently-enacted National Defense Authorization Act rescinds the vaccine mandate for troops. The provision was a part of the $858 billion military spending package that President Joe Biden signed...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
Navy to begin accepting more recruits from lowest aptitude percentile amid deepening recruiting crisis
The U.S. Navy will allow thousands more recruits from the lowest aptitude percentile allowed under military entrance standards amid the continued recruiting crisis.
Former Fort Stewart U.S. Army soldier admits involvement in plot to kill fellow soldier
A former U.S. Army soldier has admitted his involvement in a plot that led to the stabbing death of another soldier whose body was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, Ga., awaits sentencing after entering a plea of guilty to...
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Military.com
Putin Is Grasping for a Wonder Weapon, but Hypersonic Missiles Won't Help Russia
Gary Anderson lectures on wargaming and red teaming at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker
Russia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv. “Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo...
Army Corrects the Record About a Black Soldier Killed by a White Sergeant in 1941
A photo provided by 161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army shows selectees being called for permanent station at Ft. Benning, Ga. on July 21, 1941. (161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army via The New York Times)
Marine Corps responds to a recent spike in off-the-shelf drone use- New LMADIS drone destroyer neutralizes targets fast
United States Marines with the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (2nd LAAD) recently tested the Marine Corps' newest addition, a ground-based air-defense system. The Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System allows the Marine Corps to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). [i]
Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine
"Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and destroyed in the Donetsk oblast," said Oleksandr Shtupun of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
defensenews.com
Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo
WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
"$7 billion taxpayer bailout": Sanders tells Buttigieg to hold Southwest's CEO accountable for greed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged the Transportation Department to ensure Southwest's chief executive pays a price for mass U.S. flight cancellations that have left passengers and employees stranded around the country, throwing lives into chaos and drawing further attention to the company's business practices.
