Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
What Is The 12-3-30 Workout? Why This Low-Impact Routine Is Gaining A Following
A new workout trend is gaining in popularity, particularly among TikTok users. If you’ve seen the hashtag #12330 pop up on the video platform and wondered what it means, it refers to a new cardio routine that involves walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes at specific settings for incline and speed.
MedicalXpress
Tips to help a frozen shoulder
Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
News On 6
Respiratory Illnesses Severely Impacting Rural Hospitals
Rural hospitals are having a hard time keeping up with the demand of respiratory infections, and their wait times are climbing, according to health officials. Health experts believe gathering for the holiday's could have caused the spike in illnesses. Angela Greif, chief medical officer at Jones Regional Medical Center, said...
News On 6
Pediatricians Expecting Rise In Respiratory Infection Cases After Holidays
Children's hospitals and pediatrician offices are already full of sick kids. Pediatric health care providers are bracing for a potential increase after holiday gatherings. "It's been a record year. We have had an early flu season, we have seen a lot of flu-A. We have also had an intense RSV season, seeing a lot of RSV cases, and then of course there's COVID,” Dr. Sarah Passmore said.
News On 6
Health Officials Warn Of Potential Burns When Microwaving Food
While a microwavable meal is simple and delicious, some food items can lead to sever scalds. OU Health's Denni Wilson-Lowber has ways to stay safe and still be able to enjoy foods like ramen, macaroni and cheese and more,
News On 6
Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa
Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
