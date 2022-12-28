Children's hospitals and pediatrician offices are already full of sick kids. Pediatric health care providers are bracing for a potential increase after holiday gatherings. "It's been a record year. We have had an early flu season, we have seen a lot of flu-A. We have also had an intense RSV season, seeing a lot of RSV cases, and then of course there's COVID,” Dr. Sarah Passmore said.

