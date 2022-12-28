ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MedicalXpress

Tips to help a frozen shoulder

Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
News On 6

Respiratory Illnesses Severely Impacting Rural Hospitals

Rural hospitals are having a hard time keeping up with the demand of respiratory infections, and their wait times are climbing, according to health officials. Health experts believe gathering for the holiday's could have caused the spike in illnesses. Angela Greif, chief medical officer at Jones Regional Medical Center, said...
News On 6

Pediatricians Expecting Rise In Respiratory Infection Cases After Holidays

Children's hospitals and pediatrician offices are already full of sick kids. Pediatric health care providers are bracing for a potential increase after holiday gatherings. "It's been a record year. We have had an early flu season, we have seen a lot of flu-A. We have also had an intense RSV season, seeing a lot of RSV cases, and then of course there's COVID,” Dr. Sarah Passmore said.
News On 6

Health Officials Warn Of Potential Burns When Microwaving Food

While a microwavable meal is simple and delicious, some food items can lead to sever scalds. OU Health's Denni Wilson-Lowber has ways to stay safe and still be able to enjoy foods like ramen, macaroni and cheese and more,
News On 6

Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa

Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
