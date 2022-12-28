3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023

Photo Credit: 200mm (iStock).

Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits.

Here are three big changes to watch:

Cage-free eggs

House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.

“By including enrichments such as scratch areas, perches, nest boxes, and dust bathing, cage-free housing allows hens to exhibit their natural behaviors,” said Julie Mizak, Egg Program Manager at the Colorado Department of Agriculture in a news release.

The law requires confined hens to be in a cage-free housing system with at least one square foot of usable floor per hen. It also prohibits businesses from selling out-of-state eggs that are not from cage-free farms.

Could this impact the cost of eggs in Colorado? We'll see.

Single-use plastic bags

In 2023, grocery stores in Colorado are to begin using up their inventory of single-use plastic bags ahead of a ban that will go into effect in 2024. Stores still providing customers with single-use plastic bags in 2023 are to charge at least 10 cents at point of sale.

Some stores, like Walmart, have already announced that they will no longer offer single-use plastic and paper bags to its customers beginning on January 1, 2023.

The bill applies to all retailers that use plastic bags, including grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, dry cleaners, pharmacies, clothing stores, and festivals.

Minimum wage

The Colorado minimum wage will increase from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 per hour in 2023. The Polis administration made the announcement in September as a part of a voter-approved mandate that adjusts the minimum wage for inflation.

“We are building a strong economy that works for all Coloradans. This new minimum wage of $13.65 builds upon our work to save Coloradans money, reduce the cost of everyday items, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans," Polis said in a news release.

The change will go into effect on the first of the year.