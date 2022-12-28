Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says
British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Russian TV Warns Frontline Troops Would March on Washington to Win War
Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov said frontline troops remain determined in the fight in Ukraine and believe they are fighting against Nazis.
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia Inflicts Heavy Losses on Ukraine as Battle of Bakhmut Rages—Report
The assessment comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could spill over into a fight between Moscow and the alliance.
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
