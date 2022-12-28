Read full article on original website
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
The Top burger restaurants in Texas: A Local's Guide
Texas is known for its big and bold flavors, and its burgers are no exception. From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations topped with unique ingredients, the Lone Star State has something for every burger lover.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
KWTX
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Did You Know This Iconic Device was Invented in Texas?
No Tex-Mex meal is complete without a refreshing margarita. You especially know you are in a quality Tex-Mex restaurant when they have one of those iconic frozen margarita machines. Did you know the frozen margarita machine was actually invented in Texas. Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez invented the idea after...
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
San Angelo LIVE!
Local Lake Looms Large in Legendary ShareLunker Big Bass Program
ATHENS – Anglers across Texas and the nation have their calendars marked for opening day of a new Toyota ShareLunker season. O.H. Ivie leads all waterbodies with 144 approved entries during the 2022 season. Anticipation is high for what 2023 could have in store for anglers across the state and the nation. The 37th season kicks off New Year’s Day as anglers cast their lines in hopes of landing a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass (13-plus pounds) in Texas’ world-class fisheries.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
KFDA
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
