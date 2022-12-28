Read full article on original website
Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
Reynoldsburg’s Putter’s Pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
REYNOLDSBUG, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been identified, arrested and charged with murder stemming from a double shooting outside of a Reynoldsburg bar two weeks ago. Reynoldsburg police arrested Rashaun Thorpe in connection to the fatal shooting of Talando Whitmore, who was found in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 1:15 […]
Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car at gunpoint in Franklinton on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was sitting in her car waiting for her friend in...
Father accused of social media threats, shooting at ex-girlfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who allegedly made violent social media threats, then attempted to follow through on those threats, is in custody. Police responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5900 block of Parliament Drive on the east side of Columbus. The 911 caller said the shooter was […]
SWAT officer fires gun while serving arrest warrant for juvenile homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three kids were arrested after a SWAT officer was forced to fire his gun in east Columbus, according to Columbus Police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. along Elaine Park Drive. According to the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Police SWAT officers were...
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
Police identify a second suspect in September shooting at The Doll House
A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been identified and is wanted in connection with a September shooting outside a north Columbus strip club. Columbus police have confirmed that Brandon Jennings is the second person wanted for […]
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant
A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
Woman tells story of how the missing twin baby was found, abductor arrested
Shyann Delmar is still in shock after leading the way for police to help catch 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, the woman who is accused of stealing a car with twin babies inside of the vehicle.
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Five teenage boys were hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds from unknown shooters early Tuesday morning. The five teens, ranging in age from 17 to 19, booked an Airbnb to host a “pajama” party in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, according to WBNS. Columbus Police were...
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
