10TV

Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery

COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car at gunpoint in Franklinton on Wednesday. The incident happened in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was sitting in her car waiting for her friend in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

