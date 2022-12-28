COLUMBUS, OH – Four teenage suspects have been identified and charged for the fatal shooting during a robbery that took place on December 3rd. As a result of the fatal shooting of Thomas Hritzo III,18, investigators have filed murder charges and aggravated robbery charges against four teenagers. Kasey Russel, 15, Hunter Krouse, Marquel King, and Brent Boggs, all of whom are 14 years old, have been issued arrest warrants. According to police, on December 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive area. “Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was unresponsive inside The post Columbus police seeking four juvenile fugitives wanted for fatal shooting, robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.

