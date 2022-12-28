Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Renovated Hotel Ready for Check-In in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?
As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
Lompoc Pioneer Park to receive $1.3 Million for renovations and baseball fields
Lompoc's Pioneer Park will receive $1.3 million dollars for renovations and baseball fields as part of the $16.7 million in federal funding to benefit Santa Barbara County projects. The post Lompoc Pioneer Park to receive $1.3 Million for renovations and baseball fields appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Festival returns to Solvang
– The Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Wine Festival, returns to Solvang in Santa Ynez Valley on Feb. 10 through 11, offering rare access to over 30 small-production winemakers from the Santa Barbara County area. Tickets are now on sale here. Following on the heels of another sold-out year of events, the festival also announced its line-up for 2023, which includes Sonoma, Los Angeles, and Paso Robles.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash to Expand Services
For Anthony Carroccio, a typical workday can start as early as 3 a.m. When you have a commercial kitchen to run that makes 1,400 bowls of soup per week, and hundreds of clients (and counting) to serve, you can never have too many hours in the day. Carroccio is the...
Santa Barbara Independent
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info
The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
Santa Barbara Woman gives new life to donated Christmas trees
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In Christmases past, most people throw away their Christmas trees. One Santa Barbara woman is collecting and replanting donated Christmas trees to give them a Christmas future. The post Santa Barbara Woman gives new life to donated Christmas trees appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Every Cloud Has a Silver-Iodide Lining
With most of California now entering the fourth year of drought and the state’s major reservoirs starting to display bathtub rings where water used to be, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $370,000 to dope passing rain clouds with silver iodide to better get every drop of rain possible.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'Name your price' during adoption promotion at Santa Barbara Co. animal shelters
Santa Barbara County Animal Services says the influx in animals they've seen recently is not slowing down.
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tug-of-War over Santa Barbara County’s Ambulance Contract Continues
The high-stakes showdown over Santa Barbara County’s exclusive, multimillion-dollar ambulance contract shows no sign of letting up with the new special district representing all the county’s fire districts having just filed yet another administrative appeal challenging a special panel’s recommendations that the contract be awarded to American Medical Response (AMR), the company that’s held the franchise for the past 27 years.
Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving
Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season. The post Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club looking for new place to fly
Members of the Tri-Valley RC Modelers Club say they have been flying at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds for more than a decade.
Noozhawk
Rain Hits Santa Barbara County
It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
