ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?

As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Festival returns to Solvang

– The Garagiste ‘Southern Exposure’ Wine Festival, returns to Solvang in Santa Ynez Valley on Feb. 10 through 11, offering rare access to over 30 small-production winemakers from the Santa Barbara County area. Tickets are now on sale here. Following on the heels of another sold-out year of events, the festival also announced its line-up for 2023, which includes Sonoma, Los Angeles, and Paso Robles.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen

The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Maria Ignacio Bike Path Closure and Sandbag Info

The Maria Ignacio Bike Path located East of Patterson Avenue on Hollister Avenue is closed at this time and will be periodically the next few weeks due to rain and scheduled maintenance work. We appreciate your patience as we make improvements to this approximately 1/4 mile long bike path. With...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Every Cloud Has a Silver-Iodide Lining

With most of California now entering the fourth year of drought and the state’s major reservoirs starting to display bathtub rings where water used to be, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $370,000 to dope passing rain clouds with silver iodide to better get every drop of rain possible.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tug-of-War over Santa Barbara County’s Ambulance Contract Continues

The high-stakes showdown over Santa Barbara County’s exclusive, multimillion-dollar ambulance contract shows no sign of letting up with the new special district representing all the county’s fire districts having just filed yet another administrative appeal challenging a special panel’s recommendations that the contract be awarded to American Medical Response (AMR), the company that’s held the franchise for the past 27 years.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Hits Santa Barbara County

It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy