ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0bVV_0jwooagE00

Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • David Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kamden Kiech and Owen Ousley each had nine points, and Rodney Adams Jr. and Rohan Stankey each added seven points to lead Rio Mesa to a 69-26 win over host Santa Clara on the first day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.
  • Austin Maziasz had 17 points and six rebounds, Danny Bao had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kayden Elsokary finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, Braylon Butout scored 14 points, and Connor Zhang grabbed seven rebounds to lead Westlake (10-5) to a 75-35 win over Nordhoff on the first day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament. Josh Rosen scored 10 points, Evan Conant had nine points and Wyatt Dingman added six points for the Rangers.
  • Tyler Hook scored 18 points, Marcos Jaquez had 16 points, Chase Aronowitz finished with 15 points, and Josh Castaniero added eight points to lead Camarillo (9-6) to a 63-51 win over Granada Hills at the Hart Tournament.
  • Reese Widerburg scored 21 points, Dominik Contreras had 12 points and EJ Gomez added eight points to lead Oxnard (13-1) to a 59-50 victory over Otay Ranch on the first day of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
  • Dylan Benner had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Nico Macias scored 16 points and Dony Clark had 12 points for St. Bonaventure (8-6) in its 70-63 loss to Crean Lutheran at The Classic at Damien.
  • Isaiah Sherrard finished with 14 points and six rebounds, Trey McDonald had nine points and four assists, Dylan Hayse had six points and four assists, and Isaiah Kelley had two points and eight rebounds for Oak Park in its 56-35 loss to St. Paul at The Classic at Damien.
  • Justin Rener scored 25 points, Ryder Mjoen had 20 points and Caleb Peters finished with 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Simi Valley to a 76-44 win over Liberty at the Rancho Mirage Desert Holiday Classic.
  • Drew Romano scored 17 points, Parker Hill had 12 points, Preston Lowry had eight points and Ace Arnold added six points for Royal (7-9) in its 62-45 loss to Santa Monica at the Rancho Mirage Desert Holiday Classic.
  • Trent MacLean finished with 32 points in his first game of the season and Jacob Kjarval had 18 points for Thousand Oaks in its 64-59 loss to Providence-Burbank in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
  • Gavin Murphy scored 25 of his 32 points in the first half and Liron Meoded had 15 points to lead Calabasas (11-2) to a 73-39 win over Enumclaw (Wash.) in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
  • Sergio Ornelas finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Theo Briscoe had 12 points and five assists, and Christian Garcia added six points for Pacifica (5-9) in its 58-47 loss to Esperanza in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
  • Cooper Lucas and Noah Cotton each scored 16 points and Charlie Muir had 13 points to lead Newbury Park (14-3) to a 73-40 win over Morro Bay.
  • Jake Yson scored 12 points, Erik Lerma had nine points and Ignacio Saaverdra added eight points for Hueneme (2-13) in its 60-44 loss to Bolse Grande in a nonleague game in Orange County.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Mika Jarrett finished with 25 points and five rebounds, Kristan Yumul had 20 points and six assists, and Sofia Salgado contributed six points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Oxnard (9-4) to a 51-45 victory over Calabasas (10-3) on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Yazmin Wiggins scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Abrial Ramirez finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead host Santa Clara to a 48-42 victory over Rio Mesa on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Karisma Lewis poured in 38 points and Skye Thomas added 10 points to lead Buena defeated to a 57-17 win over Franklin on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Mimi Moon finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Haven Ramirez had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Mister Nelson had seven points and three rebounds to lead Pacifica to a 46-26 win over Chatsworth Charter on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Royal edged St. Bonaventure 40-38 on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Thousand Oaks lost to Oakwood 48-23 on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
  • Emily Lim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Keilani Peralta drained five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Daniela Rocha had seven points, Christa Contreras had five points, and Annie O'Connell added four points to lead Camarillo to a 65-39 win over Burroughs in the West Coast Holiday Tournament.
  • Lindsay Gould hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and finished with five rebounds for Oak Park in its 61-50 loss to Leuzinger at the Burroughs Winter Classic.
  • Mathis Dritz finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, Aiden Pino had 15 points and four rebounds, Emma Ange had nine points and two rebounds, Taylor Swanson had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, Alyssa Jackson had six points, six assists and four rebounds, Jillian McGillivray had five points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Amanda Wang had five points, three rebounds and three steals to lead Westlake (8-4) to a 77-18 win over Sage Ridge (Nevada) on the first day of the Bonita Vista Tournament in Chula Vista.

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Buena defeated
  • 2-0 at the Buena Showcase.
  • Royal defeated Dos Pueblos 2-0 at the Buena Showcase.
  • Kayla Golson and Viviana Marmolejo scored goals to help Rio Mesa (7-2-2) earn a 2-2 draw with Cleveland 2-2 at the Buena Showcase.

BOYS SOCCER

  • Matthew Romero scored a goal for Rio Mesa (1-8-3, 0-4-1) in its 3-1 loss to Cleveland at the Hart Tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vidanewspaper.com

Council recognizes Oxnard College Men’s Soccer Team

Marking the college’s second state championship in seven years, the Oxnard College Men’s soccer team won the California State Championship Title in a game against previous champions Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) on Sunday, Dec. 4, with a final score of 2-1. Due to this massive achievement, the City of Oxnard presented Commendation to the team Wednesday, Dec. 20 for their hard work. The competition was held by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and hosted by American River College in Sacramento. The last time Oxnard College was in the state championship in 2015 when its Condors defeated Evergreen Valley College to claim the title.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dos Pueblos High Quarterback Ryan Marsh Selected to Play in Dream All-American Bowl

Dos Pueblos High quarterback Ryan Marsh has been selected to play in the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on December 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. After rigorous review from the Dream All-American Bowl selection committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases some of the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Channel

Ty Akabane's transfer from UCLA to USC another step in a difficult healing process

A seven-minute drive from the Akabane family home in Honolulu sits Diamond Head, a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater known for its hiking trails and spectacular views. For Ty Akabane, she knows Le’ahi’s four-mile, out-and-back hike well, particularly the oceanside stretch that over the past couple years has been therapeutic for the college golfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?

As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcrw.com

Replay: Oxnard’s housing crunch hits agricultural workers the hardest

La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
OXNARD, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy