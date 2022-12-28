Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- David Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kamden Kiech and Owen Ousley each had nine points, and Rodney Adams Jr. and Rohan Stankey each added seven points to lead Rio Mesa to a 69-26 win over host Santa Clara on the first day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.
- Austin Maziasz had 17 points and six rebounds, Danny Bao had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kayden Elsokary finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, Braylon Butout scored 14 points, and Connor Zhang grabbed seven rebounds to lead Westlake (10-5) to a 75-35 win over Nordhoff on the first day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament. Josh Rosen scored 10 points, Evan Conant had nine points and Wyatt Dingman added six points for the Rangers.
- Tyler Hook scored 18 points, Marcos Jaquez had 16 points, Chase Aronowitz finished with 15 points, and Josh Castaniero added eight points to lead Camarillo (9-6) to a 63-51 win over Granada Hills at the Hart Tournament.
- Reese Widerburg scored 21 points, Dominik Contreras had 12 points and EJ Gomez added eight points to lead Oxnard (13-1) to a 59-50 victory over Otay Ranch on the first day of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.
- Dylan Benner had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Nico Macias scored 16 points and Dony Clark had 12 points for St. Bonaventure (8-6) in its 70-63 loss to Crean Lutheran at The Classic at Damien.
- Isaiah Sherrard finished with 14 points and six rebounds, Trey McDonald had nine points and four assists, Dylan Hayse had six points and four assists, and Isaiah Kelley had two points and eight rebounds for Oak Park in its 56-35 loss to St. Paul at The Classic at Damien.
- Justin Rener scored 25 points, Ryder Mjoen had 20 points and Caleb Peters finished with 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Simi Valley to a 76-44 win over Liberty at the Rancho Mirage Desert Holiday Classic.
- Drew Romano scored 17 points, Parker Hill had 12 points, Preston Lowry had eight points and Ace Arnold added six points for Royal (7-9) in its 62-45 loss to Santa Monica at the Rancho Mirage Desert Holiday Classic.
- Trent MacLean finished with 32 points in his first game of the season and Jacob Kjarval had 18 points for Thousand Oaks in its 64-59 loss to Providence-Burbank in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
- Gavin Murphy scored 25 of his 32 points in the first half and Liron Meoded had 15 points to lead Calabasas (11-2) to a 73-39 win over Enumclaw (Wash.) in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
- Sergio Ornelas finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Theo Briscoe had 12 points and five assists, and Christian Garcia added six points for Pacifica (5-9) in its 58-47 loss to Esperanza in the Ernest Baskerville Christmas Tournament at South Pasadena High.
- Cooper Lucas and Noah Cotton each scored 16 points and Charlie Muir had 13 points to lead Newbury Park (14-3) to a 73-40 win over Morro Bay.
- Jake Yson scored 12 points, Erik Lerma had nine points and Ignacio Saaverdra added eight points for Hueneme (2-13) in its 60-44 loss to Bolse Grande in a nonleague game in Orange County.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Mika Jarrett finished with 25 points and five rebounds, Kristan Yumul had 20 points and six assists, and Sofia Salgado contributed six points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Oxnard (9-4) to a 51-45 victory over Calabasas (10-3) on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Yazmin Wiggins scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Abrial Ramirez finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead host Santa Clara to a 48-42 victory over Rio Mesa on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Karisma Lewis poured in 38 points and Skye Thomas added 10 points to lead Buena defeated to a 57-17 win over Franklin on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Mimi Moon finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Haven Ramirez had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Mister Nelson had seven points and three rebounds to lead Pacifica to a 46-26 win over Chatsworth Charter on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Royal edged St. Bonaventure 40-38 on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Thousand Oaks lost to Oakwood 48-23 on the first day of the Santa Clara Winter Classic.
- Emily Lim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Keilani Peralta drained five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Daniela Rocha had seven points, Christa Contreras had five points, and Annie O'Connell added four points to lead Camarillo to a 65-39 win over Burroughs in the West Coast Holiday Tournament.
- Lindsay Gould hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and finished with five rebounds for Oak Park in its 61-50 loss to Leuzinger at the Burroughs Winter Classic.
- Mathis Dritz finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, Aiden Pino had 15 points and four rebounds, Emma Ange had nine points and two rebounds, Taylor Swanson had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, Alyssa Jackson had six points, six assists and four rebounds, Jillian McGillivray had five points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Amanda Wang had five points, three rebounds and three steals to lead Westlake (8-4) to a 77-18 win over Sage Ridge (Nevada) on the first day of the Bonita Vista Tournament in Chula Vista.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Buena defeated
- 2-0 at the Buena Showcase.
- Royal defeated Dos Pueblos 2-0 at the Buena Showcase.
- Kayla Golson and Viviana Marmolejo scored goals to help Rio Mesa (7-2-2) earn a 2-2 draw with Cleveland 2-2 at the Buena Showcase.
BOYS SOCCER
- Matthew Romero scored a goal for Rio Mesa (1-8-3, 0-4-1) in its 3-1 loss to Cleveland at the Hart Tournament.
