New Orleans, LA

NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two individuals they say is responsible for burglarizing a Gentilly business.

On Dec. 21, the NOPD says two people reportedly broke into a store in the 2100 block of Caton Street and stole cigarettes and other items. Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.

One was seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word hustle on the sleeve and the other wore a solid blue hoodie and red mask. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

