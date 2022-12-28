Read full article on original website
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Jan. 6 hearing: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan among four Republicans referred to House Ethics Committee
The Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously on Monday to refer Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and three other House Republicans to the Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses five 'Never Kevin' colleagues of lying to GOP base
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing five "Never Kevin" House Republican colleagues of lying to the GOP base.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Seeking 'All the Dirt' on Kevin McCarthy
Far-right political activist Laura Loomer said that the GOP lawmaker "had always been outspoken about Kevin McCarthy."
GOP lawmakers from districts Biden won say they’ll only support McCarthy for Speaker
Current and incoming Republican members of the House representing battleground congressional districts and districts that President Biden won in the 2020 presidential election vowed to only support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker on Thursday. The group of 15 signers, made up of six representatives and nine representatives-elect, said in a letter sent…
Republican John Duarte wins open House seat in California after Democrat concedes
Democrat Adam Gray conceded on Friday night to Republican John Duarte in the open-seat race to represent California's 13th Congressional District, the final House race of the 2022 midterms to be called.
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Freedom Blueprint’ touted by school board members as way to elect more conservative candidates
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Wednesday hosted a training session called “Freedom Blueprint” on Monday in Orlando, Florida for school board members and potential candidates.
Elon Musk engages with Utah Sen. Mike Lee on Twitter over border security
Elon Musk engaged with Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and other senators over border security. Musk questioned why there isn’t money in the Senate spending bill to secure the U.S. border.
Trump tells House GOP holdouts to drop their opposition to Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, says they're 'playing a very dangerous game'
"Look, I think this Kevin has worked very hard," the former president said during an interview with Breitbart News. "I think he deserves the shot."
House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
