ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Pinellas County briefs

Applications are being accepted for the remainder of a term on the Pinellas County Historical Commission. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 10. The application can be found online. The term will expire Nov. 4, 2024. This is an individual appointment by Commissioner René Flowers, District 7. The board...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin on path toward establishing nature preserve

DUNEDIN — City officials continue to clear the way through annexation and zoning actions to move forward with plans of creating a nature park on the east end of town. The city's Local Planning Agency Dec. 14 approved the annexation of two unplatted parcels consisting of 78.80 acres located south of Indigo Drive and east of Weathersfield Drive. Included is Jerry Lake.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

LARGO — The Noon Year’s Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. The event will feature dancing, entertainment, door prizes and light refreshments. The party won't stop until the ball drops. Enjoy a champagne toast at noon. Cost is $14 a person. Please call 727-518-3131 for questions.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Happenings: A&E events and activities

LARGO — Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus has been added to the 2023 lineup at Central Park Performing Arts Center. Circus performances will run March 9-19 and will be presented under the big top in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Call...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Kennedy exits Forward Pinellas board, new faces added

CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas, the countywide planning agency dedicated to transportation and land use, underwent a changing of the guard recently, as Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy concluded a decade-plus-long run with the organization, the last year as chair of the 13-member board. Kennedy was awarded a fitting...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Year in Review: One final look before 2022 fades away

For the residents of Pinellas County, 2022 has provided plenty of highs and low, including some long-term goals accomplished and long-term careers coming to an end. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — from areas around Pinellas. BEACHES. All aboard the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Redington Beach to fine beachgoers who park at 2 parks

REDINGTON BEACH — This residential beach town is clamping down on those who park at Town Park or Friendship Park and sneak over to the beach. Town Park, with children’s play area and athletic fields, is located at the corner of Gulf Boulevard and 164th Avenue, while Friendship Park is at 164th Avenue across from Town Hall.
REDINGTON BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Red tide levels continue to fall

The news on red tide continues to improve, particularly in Pinellas County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 39 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 29. That’s down from 51 samples...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Campaign targets pedestrian, bike safety

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) pedestrian and bicycle safety. The initiative began on July 22 and will run through May 12, 2023. The HVE details will be held at 15 locations throughout Pinellas County, which have...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Looking Ahead: A&E events and activities

• A Drag Queen Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35....
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Pedestrian struck, injured in Largo

A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Dec. 27 while crossing West Bay Drive in Largo. Largo Police said the pedestrian, who was using a walker, was crossing the street from the area of West Bay Oak Mobile Home Park at 1610 West Bay Drive at about 7:21 p.m. An eastbound vehicle struck her. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police said impairment was not a factor.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

The Kingston Trio to play Central Park Performing Arts Center

LARGO — The Kingston Trio will perform Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. All three current members — including Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward —...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete officers cleared in shooting

The State Attorney's Office has released the results of its investigation involving the November shooting of 63-year-old Gus Spanoudis by an officer of the St. Petersburg Police Department. In a letter sent to SPPD Chief Anthony Holloway on Dec. 21, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett stated, "As a result of this...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Steve Poltz to play Skipper’s Smokehouse

TAMPA — Steve Poltz will perform Friday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. Poltz opens himself up to the universe in a way most people will never achieve, and...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy