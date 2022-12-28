Read full article on original website
Yvonne Ann Parde
Yvonne Ann Parde, 66, of Beatrice passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1956 in Beatrice to Alfred and Mae Spilker Parde. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. Yvonne received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Peru State College in 1977 and her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1987. Yvonne worked as the Occupational Therapy Supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center and as the Director & Assistant Professor in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Clarkson College in Omaha. She was most recently employed as a Registered Occupational Therapist II at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, antiquing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
New Beatrice Councilman recognized for his service on local utility board
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was recognized Wednesday by the Board of Public Works for his service on the city advisory body that oversees electric, water, wastewater and street departments. Dave Eskra served twelve years on the board, from 2010 to 2022…..several as Chairman of the B-P-W. He was...
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
Court Officer completing a half-century of service to Gage County
BEATRICE – One of the longest-ever serving employees in Gage County government was recognized Wednesday by the Gage County Board as she approaches retirement. Diane Wells will be leaving at the end of the year as the long-time Clerk of District Court, completing 49-and-a-half years in county employment….almost four decades as Clerk of District Court.
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season
CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
A heads-up for 2023....higher property valuations possible in Gage County
BEATRICE – Something to dread looking forward in 2023……the very real prospect of higher local property valuations. The reason?...high sales prices for homes and agriculture land. Those prices make up the market used over a three-year period to determine property valuations, under state law. Gage County Assessor...
Two arrested after reportedly pulling out a gun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly yelled at and pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the LPD Service Desk, 575 S 10th St., on Tuesday for a reported weapons violation. Officers...
Beatrice Police readying for New Year’s holiday, encourages planning if going out
BEATRICE - The New Year’s holiday falls on a weekend this year and the Beatrice Police Department is making preparations to keep the southeast Nebraska town safe. Captain Dan Moss says one of the main things the department is preparing for, is patrolling impaired drivers on the roads. In doing so, the department will keep close watch on any traffic violations.
Gage County-wide half-cent sales tax, ending
BEATRICE – Gage County residents will stop paying a half-cent of local sales tax as of January 1st. That tax, enacted through a state law to assist Gage County in paying off a massive civil rights judgment, was one of the revenue sources used. "That's the first stage of...
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
Debate continues over making planning commission members contact information public
BEATRICE – It appears Gage County officials are leaning toward establishing an official county e-mail address to enable people to get in contact with or send information to county planning and zoning commission members. Recently, an issue was raised about direct contact with commission members. At issue has been...
South Heartland District Health Department reports COVID death, says influenza rates are climbing
HASTINGS, NE — Local health officials say respiratory viruses continue to pose a danger in Central Nebraska. The South Heartland District Health Department covers Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Executive Director Michele Bever announced Thursday that one person died recently from COVID-19. That is the 157th person in the area to die from the virus since the pandemic started.
