foxla.com
At least 8 injured in Alhambra apartment fire
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Alhambra, fire officials said. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of North Electric Avenue and...
Lincoln Heights Shooting Leaves Victim Wounded
Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving one victim wounded early Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Division officers responded to the 2600 block of Griffin Avenue for a shooting reported around 1:51 a.m., Dec. 30, and found a single male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and Friday homicide investigators are continuing their investigation of his death. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots fired call where they found the victim, a 25- to 30-year-old Black man, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Valley Glen shooting
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles authorities were investigating a triple shooting in the San Fernando Valley that left one man dead and two others wounded on Wednesday night. An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at an apartment carport south of Hart Street...
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
NoHo Shooting Leaves One Dead, One in Critical Condition
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area.
At least 1 injured when vehicle comes off freeway in Boyle Heights
At least one person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle apparently came off the freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near State Street and City View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary information indicated a vehicle possibly came off the freeway and crashed. One […]
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
foxla.com
1 person killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown Thursday morning, according to authorities. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area near Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the LAPD. Information on the suspect vehicle was not...
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
pasadenanow.com
Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
