ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck by a truck

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Amarillo Blvd., near Grand Street, in font of the Sundown Motel. Police have not released details on the crash, but the driver of the pickup was taken into custody. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries. Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident

Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Cold Case Squad

Amarillo Police have started their own “cold case squad”. The new unit is designed to look into cases that were not originally solved. APD has 49 unsolved murders going all the way back to 70-years-ago and they want to reduce that number to bring closure to family and friends.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Law Enforcment Target Drunk Drivers Over Holiday Weekend

Law enforcement will be hitting the streets hard ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend to stop drunk driving. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they expect more people on the roads as they celebrate. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said they are focusing on preventing DWI-related crashes...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Third Person Dies From Amarillo House Fire

A third person has died from injuries sustained from an Amarillo house fire on December 10th. The blaze took place at North Fairfield and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the house at the time. One person was dead at the scene, and two other peole were taken to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Landfill Bonds

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The Colonies and Heritage Hills residents will be affected by a landsfill fee. The city wants to issue over 10-million dollars in debt to address a new landfill with neighborhood park amenities. Six point three million...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy