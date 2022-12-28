Read full article on original website
One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been killed and one has been injured in a pair of shootings in southeast Atlanta. Two people were shot near 1100 Kipling St. SE and 828 McDonough Blvd. SE. Police found the person shot near Kipling Street dead at the scene. The person shot on McDonough Boulevard arrived at Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.
Two people were shot, sending one to the hospital and leaving the other dead, Friday morning near a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police confirmed.
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive. According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.
2 hurt after shooting at KFC along Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a double shooting at a KFC along Wesley Chapel Road Thursday evening. Authorities are on scene at the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds.
A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after a house fire early Friday morning in Cobb County, authorities said.
A Georgia deputy, identified as a 24-year-old from Mississippi, was discovered shot to death in a crashed car in the Atlanta area Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy in a news conference Thursday but did not release the name of the deputy pending notification of his family.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Two men injured after shooting at KFC in DeKalb County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two men were shot at KFC in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to the KFC in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located two men in their 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police confirm 4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County, police said
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Rd NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Police locate Clayton County missing man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
Ga. man and 3-year-old girl die in fiery I-20 crash on Christmas Day
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man and a 3-year-old girl died in a fiery crash on I-20 on Christmas Day. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), at 1:28 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a tractor trailer on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 163.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
