Spokane County, WA

Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.”

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s death was homicide.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies were looking for a possible person of interest involved in the case. They described the person as being a white man, about 25 years old, standing 5’10”, with a slim or average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. SCSO said they believde the man was associated with, or has a dark-colored SUV seen in the area, adding he also had a medium- to large-sized dog with him.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, referencing case #10171903.

PAST COVERAGE: Man walking dog sought in Deer Park murder investigation

Teri LaVigne Malinak
2d ago

You're not safe from monsters anywhere! May the apprehension of the animal who did this be swift!

Reply
9
Tony
2d ago

Crazy, Deer Park used to be a good little town. Growing up there yea we were hellians but nothing like this. Hope the guy(s) caught.

Reply
4
Alka
2d ago

so sad, lets pray the killer is caught and justice served, and for tge soul of the murdererd man

Reply
5
