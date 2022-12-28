Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:20:00 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:20:00 -0500: Pothole at Address: 1219 S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This cover has been missing since Burlington Mills Rd was resurfaced. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Trash/Recycling – Fri, 30 Dec 2022 12:20:53 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 30 Dec 2022 12:20:53 -0500: Missed Trash/Recycling at Address: 214 Kinvara Ct Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Drove right by all of our trash cans on multiple home on street and did not get trash that is in the cans?. For more information...
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 28 Dec 2022 14:25:52 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 28 Dec 2022 14:25:52 -0500: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 308 Angel Star Ln Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Street light is not out, but the wire cable that is tacked down to the side has come loose from the wood post. For more...
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:24:49 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:24:49 -0500: Traffic Control at Address: Caveness Farms Ave & Royall Cotton Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. When traveling down Caveness Farms Ave towards Capital Blvd/Hwy 1, there is a left turn into Royall Cotton Rd (near Sams club). There...
Durham police issue notice on celebratory gunfire in light of deaths from recent years
"I think about her every day," said Betty Watson. "I cried enough tears when she was gone."
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Wayne County death row offender dies of natural causes, NCDPS says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh. Lane...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Chapel Hill
A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street, Chapel Hill Police said.
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment
A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
Youngest child injured in deadly North Carolina house fire released from hospital
The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family.
Scammer tries to sell Raleigh man's land while impersonating him
A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow.
North Carolina family pleads for help in grandfather’s fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
