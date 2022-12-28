ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wayne County death row offender dies of natural causes, NCDPS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh. Lane...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment

A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
KNIGHTDALE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy