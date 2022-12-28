Driver pleads guilty in Milford hit-and-run crash that killed boy, 5

WORCESTER — Melissa Knight, the 60-year-old Milford woman involved in the 2017 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy, pleaded guilty in Superior Court Wednesday.

She was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in the House of Correction, with one year to serve.

Melissa Knight of 88 Depot St., Milford, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jhonathan Mauricio Loja Yupangui April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford.

The mother of two daughters and grandmother of three boys initially denied the charges against her, but she changed her pleas to guilty Wednesday for counts of motor vehicle homicide and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

While Knight pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker said the sentence was heavily influenced on the charge of withholding evidence.

Kenton-Walker addressed a courtroom that included the victim’s parents and defendant’s new husband and two grown daughters, the parties sitting on opposite sides of the courtroom.

Cases involving child deaths hardest to rule on

Before sentencing, Kenton-Walker said cases involving the death of a child are the hardest ones to rule on.

She added that there is no appropriate sentence that she can give that will satisfy the victim’s family and end their suffering.

Furthermore, Judge Kenton-Walker said, the defendant and her family have also suffered and continue to suffer.

Handing down her sentence, Judge Kenton-Walker said the boy died in a "tragic and horrible accident" but it’s Knight’s "deplorable and immoral actions" to tamper and conceal evidence from police that elevated the severity of the crime.

Kenton-Walker chastised Knight for not accepting responsibility for her actions and trying to cover up her involvement to the point of eliminating forensic evidence and intentionally misleading police.

Details of accident

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Hunter Melia, in recounting the case, said the 5 year old and his parents, Manuel Loja and Magdalena Yupangui of Framingham, were visiting family on Easter 2017 in Milford.

While they were saying goodbye outside the home, the boy was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle. Authorities said the boy was hit after running into the street while chasing a toy.

Knight was returning home from an Easter gathering when the SUV she was driving struck the boy and dragged him under the vehicle for 6 feet.

Authorities have alleged that Knight stopped her 2009 Chevrolet Traverse momentarily before driving away.

Knight voluntarily brought her “unseasonably cleaned” SUV to police a few days later and told investigators that damage to the hood was from a tree limb that had fallen onto the vehicle during the winter, according to Melia.

Surveillance video at a local car wash showed that Knight was first in line the morning after the crash to get her car washed, Melia said.

Despite being washed, police were still able to collect forensic evidence from the underside of Knight’s vehicle that provided a DNA match with the boy. The evidence included Jonathan's blood and fibers matching his clothing, according to authorities.

Also, video surveillance from Knight’s workplace indicated that the large dent on her hood was not there two days before the crash.

Melia said Knight committed a “staggering amount of depravity” in her “feeble attempts” to wash away forensic evidence and her involvement.

Mother’s victim impact statement

In the mother’s victim impact statement read by Melia, she said she and her husband have suffered tremendously, with their lives shattered.

Furthermore, she said, the couple suffered two months of lost wages due to their inability to work.

Initial police accounts of the crash listed the young boy as being 4 when he died. He was 5. Meantime, the spelling of the boy's name was corrected, to Jhonathan.

Melia recommended a sentence of two to four years in state prison for the concealing evidence charge and two years in the House of Correction, 30 days to serve, on and after the first sentence, balance suspended for two years, for the motor vehicle homicide charge.

While he acknowledged that there are no words that he can say that can remove the pain of losing a child, Edward P. Ryan Jr., counselor for the defense, insisted that his client has been deeply affected by the tragedy since it happened.

Ryan argued that sending a 60-year-old woman with no criminal record and suffering from various medical and mental health issues to jail will not solve anything.

While her actions of attempting to conceal evidence is an “abomination,” Ryan insists that his client was “scared to death” and has had a “rough life.”

Adding that Knight is “exceedingly remorseful” for the death of the child and the grief she has caused his family, Ryan recommended a period of home confinement for his client, which will allow her to still work as a dispatcher for a local limo service and regularly watch her young grandchildren.

While being escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Knight mouthed the words, “I love you,” to her two daughters and husband.

She was indicted August 2017 by a Worcester County grand jury, moving her case to Worcester Superior Court.