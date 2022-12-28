ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The top 10 reasons you should care about the Cowboys game

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaYFU_0jwonJpm00

We don't tolerate apathy here. Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, and I'm going to do my best to convince you to care about stuff.

Look, I get it if you don't want to watch tonight's game. The Titans have lost five in a row. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league. Nothing can happen to help or hurt the Titans' playoff hopes. Everyone's on to Week 18 in Jacksonville. I get it. I really do.

But not so fast! It's my job to make you care. So let me grab a No. 2 pencil, put on my David Letterman mask and arrange some pillows and blankets into a shape vaguely resembling Paul Shaffer, because it's time for a Talkin' Titans Top 10 list!

Here are the top 10 reasons you should try to care about the Titans vs. the Cowboys.

Number 10: After Saturday's freeze-out, watching this game in 50-60 degree temperatures will feel like a spring picnic.

Number 9: In 1990 Steve Matthews threw one pass for the University of Tennessee. In 1998 he threw three passes for the Tennessee Oilers. Maybe Josh Dobbs gets in this one and becomes the proper first Volunteers/Titans quarterback?

Number 8: How else are you going to see commercials for all the best new shows Amazon Prime Video has to offer? Like, uh, I think Chris Pratt has one?

Number 7: The Bills are the only team with multiple Thursday wins this season. Either the Cowboys or Titans will join them. The suspense!

Number 6: Tarell Basham gets a shot at revenge one month to the day after the Cowboys waived him.

Number 5: What else are you going to watch? You've probably already seen Avatar 2. Why not watch another undermatched team in blue try to overcome massive odds?

Number 4: If Derrick Henry doesn't play, this could be a running back battle between Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Maybe the Wolverines get another win.

Number 3: A practical thought − Every time Malik Willis plays is another chance to evaluate if he can be the future of the franchise.

Number 2: An emotional thought − Football is awesome. Caring about football is awesome. Why pick and choose when you give yourself the chance to feel things? Feel all your feelings, even the angry ones. Because when the good feelings come back, they'll feel that much better.

Number 1: I can guarantee no matter how bad this game ends up being, it can't be worse than the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Iowa at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks for reading! There's more for you below.

If you aren't already, you can become a subscriber to unlock all of our Titans coverage and everything else The Tennessean has to offer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Tennessean

How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes

Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez lobby Joshua Dobbs as Tennessee Titans starter vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs was encouraging in his first career NFL start in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. Dobbs threw for 232 yards on 20-of-39 passing on Thursday with a touchdown and an interception. And while Dobbs had some shaky decisions, he also showed an ability to lead the Titans offense with his arm and a trust from the team's coaching staff. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
NASHVILLE, TN
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Week 17 Odds, Time, and Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys have already booked a playoff berth, but this doesn’t mean they have no motivation coming into Week 17. They want to keep their good form going, especially after beating the mighty Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. When it comes to the Tennessee Titans still haven’t secured a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Titans look to boost confidence

Welcome to The Daily Briefing. It's Dec. 29th and the Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium tonight. I'm Nick Suss, Titans beat writer for The Tennessean, and I'm here to tell you everything you need to know about this game. The Titans battle the Cowboys tonight in...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy