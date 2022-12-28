The top 10 reasons you should care about the Cowboys game

We don't tolerate apathy here. Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, and I'm going to do my best to convince you to care about stuff.

Look, I get it if you don't want to watch tonight's game. The Titans have lost five in a row. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league. Nothing can happen to help or hurt the Titans' playoff hopes. Everyone's on to Week 18 in Jacksonville. I get it. I really do.

But not so fast! It's my job to make you care. So let me grab a No. 2 pencil, put on my David Letterman mask and arrange some pillows and blankets into a shape vaguely resembling Paul Shaffer, because it's time for a Talkin' Titans Top 10 list!

Here are the top 10 reasons you should try to care about the Titans vs. the Cowboys.

Number 10: After Saturday's freeze-out, watching this game in 50-60 degree temperatures will feel like a spring picnic.

Number 9: In 1990 Steve Matthews threw one pass for the University of Tennessee. In 1998 he threw three passes for the Tennessee Oilers. Maybe Josh Dobbs gets in this one and becomes the proper first Volunteers/Titans quarterback?

Number 8: How else are you going to see commercials for all the best new shows Amazon Prime Video has to offer? Like, uh, I think Chris Pratt has one?

Number 7: The Bills are the only team with multiple Thursday wins this season. Either the Cowboys or Titans will join them. The suspense!

Number 6: Tarell Basham gets a shot at revenge one month to the day after the Cowboys waived him.

Number 5: What else are you going to watch? You've probably already seen Avatar 2. Why not watch another undermatched team in blue try to overcome massive odds?

Number 4: If Derrick Henry doesn't play, this could be a running back battle between Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Maybe the Wolverines get another win.

Number 3: A practical thought − Every time Malik Willis plays is another chance to evaluate if he can be the future of the franchise.

Number 2: An emotional thought − Football is awesome. Caring about football is awesome. Why pick and choose when you give yourself the chance to feel things? Feel all your feelings, even the angry ones. Because when the good feelings come back, they'll feel that much better.

Number 1: I can guarantee no matter how bad this game ends up being, it can't be worse than the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Iowa at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks for reading! There's more for you below.

