Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Corey Kluber

The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Corey Kluber Wednesday. After signing Kluber, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox added a starter to their pitching rotation Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with free agent Corey Kluber. It appears he will replace Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation, after Eovaldi signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Texas Rangers Tuesday evening.

As of Dec. 28, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Red Sox will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Chris Sale: 0-1, 3.18 ERA, 2 starts, 5.2 IP, 1.06 WHIP, 5.00 SO/W, 141 ERA+

2) Corey Kluber: 10-10, 4.34 ERA, 31 starts, 164 IP, 1.21 WHIP, 6.62 SO/W, 84 ERA+

3) Nick Pivetta: 10-12, 4.56 ERA, 33 starts, 179.2 IP, 1.38 WHIP, 2.40 SO/W, 92 ERA+

4) Garrett Whitlock: 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 9 starts, 78.1 IP, 1.02 WHIP, 5.47 SO/W, 122 ERA+

5) Tanner Houck: 5-4, 3.15 ERA, 4 starts, 60 IP, 1.18 WHIP, 2.55 SO/W, 134 ERA+

6) Brayan Bello: 2-8, 4.71 ERA, 11 starts, 57.1 IP, 1.78 WHIP, 2.04 SO/W, 90 ERA+

