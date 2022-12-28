ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

There’s a Britney Spears Edition of Monopoly: Where to Buy the Collectible Board Game Online

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Monopoly remixed its classic board game in honor of Britney Spears. Monopoly: Britney Spears edition celebrates the pop star’s “musical journey” by taking fans on a nostalgic trek through her iconic career, showcasing the multiplatinum selling singer’s biggest hits.

The game comes complete with custom tokens inspired by her chart-topping singles, while images of Spears, seemingly representing different phases of her career, cover the outside of the box.

Inside, players will find a colorful board with the same photo of Spears featured on the packaging along with photos of her album covers, live performances, costumes and more.

Players can buy, sell and trade properties named after pop classics such as “Baby One More Time,” “Circus” and “Toxic” while racking up Gold and Platinum records (cards) as they make their way around the board in one of the six Spears-inspired tokens. The last player standing, with custom Britney currency in hand, wins the game.

The tokens include an astronaut from the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video, a mirror from “Lucky,” a milkshake tray from “Crazy,” a lion from “Circus”, a basketball representing “Baby One More Time” and a miniature version of the pillbox hat that Spears wore in “Toxic.”

Monopoly’s Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced with Curious and Fantasy cards named after Spears’ best-selling fragrances .

Monopoly: Britney Spears edition is designed for 2 to 6 players, ages 8 and up. The collectible board game is currently sold out at The Op Games , but it’s available at major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart while supplies last.

Purchase the Spears edition of Monopoly below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZSda_0jwomsOU00
The Op Games

Buy: Monopoly: Britney Spears | Collector’s Edition $44.99

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch

Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
Page Six

Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’

Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy