There’s a Britney Spears Edition of Monopoly: Where to Buy the Collectible Board Game Online

Monopoly remixed its classic board game in honor of Britney Spears. Monopoly: Britney Spears edition celebrates the pop star’s “musical journey” by taking fans on a nostalgic trek through her iconic career, showcasing the multiplatinum selling singer’s biggest hits.

The game comes complete with custom tokens inspired by her chart-topping singles, while images of Spears, seemingly representing different phases of her career, cover the outside of the box.

Inside, players will find a colorful board with the same photo of Spears featured on the packaging along with photos of her album covers, live performances, costumes and more.

Players can buy, sell and trade properties named after pop classics such as “Baby One More Time,” “Circus” and “Toxic” while racking up Gold and Platinum records (cards) as they make their way around the board in one of the six Spears-inspired tokens. The last player standing, with custom Britney currency in hand, wins the game.

The tokens include an astronaut from the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video, a mirror from “Lucky,” a milkshake tray from “Crazy,” a lion from “Circus”, a basketball representing “Baby One More Time” and a miniature version of the pillbox hat that Spears wore in “Toxic.”

Monopoly’s Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced with Curious and Fantasy cards named after Spears’ best-selling fragrances .

Monopoly: Britney Spears edition is designed for 2 to 6 players, ages 8 and up. The collectible board game is currently sold out at The Op Games , but it’s available at major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart while supplies last.

