ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

We Are Austin Best of 2022! A look back at a few of our favorite moments

As the year comes to a close we love to step back and take a look at all of the great stories we brought to central Texas throughout 2022. There are many highlights we could share, certainly more than we can put on one show, but Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan are excited to share just some of the moments, interviews, shows, and guests that made this year really special.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" aGLIFF Screening

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF is having a special event and screening of I Wanna Dance With Somebody tonight. This private screening will be hosted by All American Goddess at Large Nadine Hughes featuring a pre-movie Whitney Houston sing-along with Austin based musician Tina G. tonight at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Wagner!

If forming new friendships is your goal for the coming new year, consider cuddling up on the couch with this pooch next to you! Inessa Haas from Austin Animal Center joins us on this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday with sweet Wagner who will always let you control the remote.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Donations made to Austin Pets Alive! to be tripled for rest of year

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to a matching gift by a group of anonymous donors, all monetary gifts made to Austin Pets Alive! will be tripled up to $20,000 through Dec. 31. The Austin-based nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in reaching its end-of-year goals. ALSO | Local...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What to do if you find a lost pet on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people think of fireworks on New Year’s Eve as an exciting and celebratory experience, but for dogs and cats, it can be the opposite. Austin Pets Alive! said New Year’s Eve has the second-highest number of reported lost pets in the United States. Because shelters across the country are so full, APA! said there are other steps to take before taking a lost pet to the shelter.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Alamo Bowl kicks off four major sporting events at Alamodome in next month

SAN ANTONIO - A tantalizing smorgasbord of high-profile sports in San Antonio's marquee venue starts with tonight's Texas-Washington college football showdown in the Alamo Bowl. The national spotlight will be focused on San Antonio well into 2023. Tonight's game is the first of four major sporting events unfolding at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Local non-profit reacts to city of Austin's homeless winter response

AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is criticizing how the City of Austin handled parts of its homeless winter response during last week’s cold snap. Sasha Rose with grassroots organization Austin Mutual Aid wants to see changes when it comes to homeless winter preparedness. "We were horrified to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Four arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four men were arrested Wednesday after attacking and robbing a man who had just visited a bank in Cedar Park. The Cedar Park Police Department received a call reporting the robbery at Texaco, located at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail. The suspects fled from the scene before first responders could arrive.
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon reflects on 2022 successes, improvements for 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 comes to a close, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says there have been both successful moments and places where they've fallen short. This year marks Chief Jospeh Chacon’s first full calendar year at the helm. In the new year, Chacon and the department will be working with a new mayor, new council members, and potentially working under a new contract and strategic plan.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher dies after fighting cancer

The Austin Fire Department announced Thursday that Battalion Chief Travis Maher died after fighting stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 49 years old. Maher, a 23-year veteran of the department, was one of 10 individuals who was sent to Ground Zero immediately following 9/11 and he worked in the debris to save survivors. As a result, he was exposed to deadly carcinogens.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition

Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin

APD searching two men who stole SE Austin food trailer

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who stole a food trailer in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. the two suspects used...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls was found in good health Wednesday afternoon. No further information was provided. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terrance Nuckolls,...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy