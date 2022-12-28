Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
CBS Austin
We Are Austin Best of 2022! A look back at a few of our favorite moments
As the year comes to a close we love to step back and take a look at all of the great stories we brought to central Texas throughout 2022. There are many highlights we could share, certainly more than we can put on one show, but Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan are excited to share just some of the moments, interviews, shows, and guests that made this year really special.
CBS Austin
"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" aGLIFF Screening
Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF is having a special event and screening of I Wanna Dance With Somebody tonight. This private screening will be hosted by All American Goddess at Large Nadine Hughes featuring a pre-movie Whitney Houston sing-along with Austin based musician Tina G. tonight at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Wagner!
If forming new friendships is your goal for the coming new year, consider cuddling up on the couch with this pooch next to you! Inessa Haas from Austin Animal Center joins us on this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday with sweet Wagner who will always let you control the remote.
CBS Austin
Donations made to Austin Pets Alive! to be tripled for rest of year
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to a matching gift by a group of anonymous donors, all monetary gifts made to Austin Pets Alive! will be tripled up to $20,000 through Dec. 31. The Austin-based nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in reaching its end-of-year goals. ALSO | Local...
CBS Austin
What to do if you find a lost pet on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Many people think of fireworks on New Year’s Eve as an exciting and celebratory experience, but for dogs and cats, it can be the opposite. Austin Pets Alive! said New Year’s Eve has the second-highest number of reported lost pets in the United States. Because shelters across the country are so full, APA! said there are other steps to take before taking a lost pet to the shelter.
CBS Austin
Alamo Bowl kicks off four major sporting events at Alamodome in next month
SAN ANTONIO - A tantalizing smorgasbord of high-profile sports in San Antonio's marquee venue starts with tonight's Texas-Washington college football showdown in the Alamo Bowl. The national spotlight will be focused on San Antonio well into 2023. Tonight's game is the first of four major sporting events unfolding at the...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
CBS Austin
Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
CBS Austin
Local non-profit reacts to city of Austin's homeless winter response
AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is criticizing how the City of Austin handled parts of its homeless winter response during last week’s cold snap. Sasha Rose with grassroots organization Austin Mutual Aid wants to see changes when it comes to homeless winter preparedness. "We were horrified to...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
CBS Austin
Four arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four men were arrested Wednesday after attacking and robbing a man who had just visited a bank in Cedar Park. The Cedar Park Police Department received a call reporting the robbery at Texaco, located at 1050 Cluck Creek Trail. The suspects fled from the scene before first responders could arrive.
CBS Austin
Chief Chacon discusses Proposition B camping ban enforcement in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — For over a year and a half, it’s been a criminal offense to sit, lie down, or camp in certain public places in Austin. CBS Austin sat down with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon to discuss how Proposition B has been enforced in 2022. The...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon reflects on 2022 successes, improvements for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 comes to a close, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says there have been both successful moments and places where they've fallen short. This year marks Chief Jospeh Chacon’s first full calendar year at the helm. In the new year, Chacon and the department will be working with a new mayor, new council members, and potentially working under a new contract and strategic plan.
CBS Austin
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
CBS Austin
Man accused of killing wife at Georgetown home in custody at WilCo jail under $1M bond
The man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a home in Georgetown early Tuesday morning is in custody at the Williamson County Jail under a $1 million bond. Ricardo Quinones, 38, was captured in Columbus, Texas after fleeing the crime scene in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive.
CBS Austin
AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher dies after fighting cancer
The Austin Fire Department announced Thursday that Battalion Chief Travis Maher died after fighting stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 49 years old. Maher, a 23-year veteran of the department, was one of 10 individuals who was sent to Ground Zero immediately following 9/11 and he worked in the debris to save survivors. As a result, he was exposed to deadly carcinogens.
CBS Austin
New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition
Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
CBS Austin
APD searching two men who stole SE Austin food trailer
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who stole a food trailer in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. the two suspects used...
CBS Austin
Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls was found in good health Wednesday afternoon. No further information was provided. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terrance Nuckolls,...
Comments / 0