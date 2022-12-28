ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels

Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!

If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
disneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon

The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
dallasexpress.com

Disney Raises Park Prices Again

Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Disney Skyliner Mistake You’ll Make in January

Ahh January, it’s an interesting time to visit Disney World!. The holiday season is over, and the crowds start to dwindle a bit after the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is finished. The weather is chilly, the Festival of the Arts kicks off…oh, and there are LOTS of refurbishments! Typically this winter season is a good time for Disney to temporarily close and update attractions, but this January, they’re adding a transportation option to that list.
disneyfoodblog.com

EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023

So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Power Outage Scheduled for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

There have been a lot of big projects happening with the Disney World hotels recently. We’ve seen countless room updates over the past few years, as well as new restaurants added, lobby refurbishments, and more. If you’re staying in a Disney Resort during your vacation, it’s important to know what refurbishments or construction projects are happening so that you know if they’ll impact your stay…and now there’s a scheduled power outage coming up for one hotel!

Comments / 0

Community Policy