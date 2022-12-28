Read full article on original website
yourfortdodge.com
One Arrest Made and an Investigation is Underway into Another After Shots Fired Calls to Police in Fort Dodge
– Then an incident on Wednesday led to the arrest of a Fort Dodge man after he allegedly shot up a garage. According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. 29 year old Collin Tollerton is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Reckless Use of Firearm and O.W.I. 2nd Offense,
Fort Dodge man arrested for allegedly starting house fire
A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
Victim’s family files complaint against Roland-Story CSD, sentencing date set for Blume
ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story student has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against the school district following a felony assault that occurred in January of 2022. Kade Blume, who was 16 at the time of the assault, was initially charged with forcible felony assault as an adult […]
more1049.com
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigate homicide of 46-year-old man
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are searching for answers after a man was found dead early Christmas morning. It happened on 10th Avenue Southwest, on the city's south side. Police were called there at about 3:23 a.m. for a report of a man having been shot. When...
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
KCCI.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
iheart.com
Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes saved by fire sprinklers on Christmas
(Grimes, IA) -- The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department says a local church was saved by fire sprinklers Christmas evening. Firefighters were called to Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes by the building's alarm system. When crews arrived, the fire sprinklers in the basement already put out the fire. "This serves...
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
KCRG.com
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. Some Hometown Hawkeyes grow up under-recruited, undervalued, and undersized. For Connor Colby that was not the case. Hawkeye fans ready for Music City Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
widerightnattylite.com
What do the hires of Ryan Clanton and Reid Kagy mean for Iowa State football?
Any head coach worth their salt will tell you that the strength and conditioning department is the single most important facet of any football program, and the head of that department is maybe the second most important member of the entire staff outside of the head coach himself. That same...
