radio7media.com
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Custody As Fires Destroy Businesses, Residence
Decaturville, Tenn.–A suspect is in custody after three fires broke out simultaneously in Decaturville, destroying two businesses and a residence. WKJQ Radio in Decaturville reported this morning that two businesses–The Diner and Larry’s–and a house within close proximity were engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Decatur County were battling the blazes while the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office stayed close to the other nearby businesses.
Chester County Independent
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
waynecountynews.net
Governor Lee Announces New Site Development Grant Recipients
Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter have announced ten new Site Development Grants, including a grant awarded to Wayne County. The grants are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
courieranywhere.com
Warrant: Man killed at Counce bar beaten to death
A man accused of murdering another man in the parking lot of a Counce bar last night was arraigned Friday afternoon in the courtroom of the Hardin County jail. Sonny Cole McVay, 23, of Childers Hill Road in Counce, is charged with first degree murder and public intoxication. Law enforcement...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
radio7media.com
Maury County Drug Unit Seizes Drugs in Abandoned Rental Car
A MAURY COUNTY DRUG UNIT SEIZED SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS AND NEARLY 40LBS OF MARIJUANA ON CHRISTMAS EVE. THE DRUGS AND MONEY WERE INSIDE A REPORTEDLY SUSPICIOUS RENTAL CAR THAT HAD BEEN RUNNING FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH NO ONE IN IT. DEPUTIES WERE UNSUCCESSFUL IN FINDING AN IMMEDIATE RENTER OF THE VEHICLE.
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/22 – 12/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
LOCAL RESTAURANT SOCIETY AMERICAN NOSHERIE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOST A VISIT FROM AMERICA’S BEST RESTAURANTS ON JANUARY 10. THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND MARKETING COMPANY FOCUSES ON LOCAL, INDEPENDENTLY OWNED RESTAURANTS. THE EPISODE IS SLATED TO AIR EXTENSIVELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AT A LATER DATE.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
