AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO