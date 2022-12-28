Read full article on original website
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.
Driver killed in crash with tree near Cordesville
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on SC-402 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 3 Mile Road, the truck ran off of the roadway and struck a tree, officials say.
Mother of a woman injured in a hit-and-run finds hope at the crash site
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — "We're just so fortunate that she's alive and that the doctors at Trident really did a nice job keeping her alive," Anita Means, Kristine Hilty's Mother, said. Alive, but still in really bad shape. It’s been just over a month since Kristine Hilty was...
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
Man crashes into power pole while fleeing from police in N. Charleston; 2 guns recovered
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Friday morning, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Quantez Guest, 28, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of...
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center. DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brown appeared to be breathing...
Fourth suspect taken into custody in connection with fatal November shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Friday, Orangeburg authorities announced that a fourth suspect in a fatal November shooting has been taken into custody. The suspect is a 15-year-old Orangeburg County male whose name is being withheld due to his age, according to authorities. The juvenile is being charged...
Driver charged with reckless driving after vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed into an apartment building Thursday evening. The collision took place at building B of Canebreak Apartments shortly after 6 p.m., according to an incident report from the Summerville Police Department. Officers spoke with the driver of...
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new...
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County inmate has died at a local hospital just days after they were found unresponsive in a cell suffering from a medical emergency. Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they […]
S.C. troopers to be out in full force, setting up checkpoints for New Year’s Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may ring in the new year with a toast or two, but while you’re out celebrating, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force watching the roads. Troopers want to remind you about their Sober or Slammer Campaign.
Trooper hurt in crash on I-85 while doing traffic stop, highway patrol confirms
CHARLOTTE — A trooper was hurt when someone crashed into their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina highway patrol. The trooper was on the right shoulder of I-85 South near West W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. That was when a Lincoln Town Car drove off the right side of the road, colliding with the trooper’s car, highway patrol said.
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than month after a hit and run left her severely injured, a Berkeley County woman is still in the hospital. Kristine Hilty’s family says their lives are forever changed and they still don’t have any answers about who did this to her. A...
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
