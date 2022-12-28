CHARLOTTE — A trooper was hurt when someone crashed into their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina highway patrol. The trooper was on the right shoulder of I-85 South near West W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. That was when a Lincoln Town Car drove off the right side of the road, colliding with the trooper’s car, highway patrol said.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO