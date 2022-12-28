ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

live5news.com

One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in crash with tree near Cordesville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on SC-402 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 3 Mile Road, the truck ran off of the roadway and struck a tree, officials say.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
BURTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Trooper hurt in crash on I-85 while doing traffic stop, highway patrol confirms

CHARLOTTE — A trooper was hurt when someone crashed into their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina highway patrol. The trooper was on the right shoulder of I-85 South near West W.T. Harris Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. That was when a Lincoln Town Car drove off the right side of the road, colliding with the trooper’s car, highway patrol said.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

