Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Traditionally, 2022 might find yourself being the second-worst yr for Bitcoin since 2011. On the present worth, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) efficiency of -65%, topped solely by 2018 when the worth misplaced -73% in a single yr. As Arcane Analysis notes in its year-end report for 2022, bodily gold...
Complete Report On What To Expect In 2023
Bitcoin value is prone to finish the 12 months above the essential help degree of $16.5K. The crypto market witnessed sluggish value motion as a result of restricted buying and selling exercise in the course of the vacation season. Merchants count on the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum to additionally finish the 12 months above $1,200.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year
Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Tesla will not find its bottom and rally after a 69% sell-off until these 4 things happen, according to Wedbush
Tesla stock has a long road to recovery after it dropped 69% in 2022 in its worst year on record. There are four catalysts that could jumpstart a rally in Tesla stock, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "Tesla still has potentially $5-$6 of earnings power in 2023 and should...
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Dec. 30, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in...
Tesla's 2022 Stock Plunge Is Worth Most Automakers Combined
According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla's market cap has dropped so much in 2022 that the losses are nearly equal to the rest of the entire legacy automotive industry as a whole. It calls the stock drop one of the most significant in history. Tesla's stock has...
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
5 ways to recession proof your money as soaring interest rates and record inflation make a downturn seem inevitable
Paying off expensive debt, reducing spending, and staying diversified can help weather economic storms.
3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks
I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
