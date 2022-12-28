ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’

The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired

PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lions host Bears, needing win to keep playoff hopes alive

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions put themselves in the playoff picture by being one of the NFL's hottest teams, winning six of seven and barely losing to Buffalo during a surprising and successful stretch. With a chance to potentially secure an NFC wild-card berth, the Lions went cold...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Matchup Problems for Bears Against Lions

The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions, they didn't have Jameson Williams as a possible target for Jared Goff. "He can really run and they're not really doing a lot with him," Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "You can see how little by little he’s being implemented into the offense. So you just have to be aware when another guy, when he’s on the football field, because he has the ability to be a dynamic, dynamic guy with stretching the football field and getting behind the defense."
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks

Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Vikings-Packers preview: Playoff implications for both NFC North rivals

The Vikings are comfortably in the playoffs and playing for seeding to close out their season, a luxury not afforded to their opponents and division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Once 4-8 with most declaring their season lost, the Packers won their last three games. They must win out the rest of the season to give themselves a chance at the postseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Jackson, Ojulari Limited to Start Week

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game against the Vikings, was limited in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari told reporters after the game that he didn't think his latest injury was that bad and that he was optimistic it wouldn't cause him to miss much time ahead of the Giants' "win and in" game this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
NBC Chicago

The Hidden Benefits of Bears Starting Three Rookie Cornerbacks

The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Giants Players Appreciate Brian Daboll’s Fiery Demeanor

Given the time an NFL team spends together throughout a season, it’s only natural for the environment to develop into a family-like atmosphere. At the head of the "family" is the head coach, who is hired mainly for the Xs and Os, but who also needs to be able to read the room and adjust accordingly—even if that means unloading a string of colorful language in the heat of the moment if they screw up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllTarHeels

Takeaways from the Tar Heels' 74-76 loss to Pitt

Coming into Friday's match up, No. 25 UNC boasted a four-game winning streak and seemed as if it was finally turning the corner. Forty minutes later, that notion became apparently premature. In the Tar Heels' 74-76 loss to Pitt, they started strong with an early lead and controlled the game...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy