Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
an17.com
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino gently passed away Wednesday morning. December 28, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La. She was 78 years old. Gwen was the daughter of William Berard Digby and Ethel Louise Thebault Digby of New Orleans, and granddaughter of Frank William Thebault and Martha Louisa Vollenweider Thebault of New Orleans and Martin James Digby, Sr., and Mary Loretta Keir Digby of New Orleans.
Antelope Valley Press
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
KPLC TV
How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 6-Dec. 12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ABITA RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE 3B, LOT 60: $85,000, Abita River Park LLC to Vanne Construction LLC. HARRISON AVENUE, LOTS 28, 30, 32, 34, SQUARE 45: $9,500, Milton R. Saba Sr. and Betty J. Miley Saba to Erol A. Bardales Figueroa, Cindy Vanessa H. P. De Bardales and Jose R. Sanchez Moradel.
an17.com
Christopher Flot
Christopher Flot, 62, a resident of Bogalusa departed his physical life and joined his Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 27th, 2022, at Rest Haven Living Center in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was born August 3rd, 1960, in Bogalusa, La. to the late Ola Mae Flot and Elmo Flot Sr. Christopher...
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the...
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
an17.com
Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall
Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 79. She was born on Monday, July 5, 1943, in Frost, Louisiana to the late Etna Easley Ratcliff and Barney Dewey Ratcliff. She was a life-long resident of Springfield, Louisiana and a current resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
NOLA.com
These eight New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
This Is Louisiana's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Louisiana.
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
an17.com
Tonya Renee Westmoreland
Mrs. Tonya Renee Jones Westmoreland, 54, of Summit, MS, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Tonya was born in Hammond, LA on October 6, 1968 and was the daughter of Johnny Jones and Donna Wunstel Jones. She attended Pine Grove Pentecostal Church for many years where she loved being a part of her church family and made many friends who were like family to her. She loved her husband and daughter more than anything and she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a craftswoman and loved to take on different and new crafts. She was known for some of her many projects, such as, refinishing furniture, and recreated kid’s clothes. She loved to give away things that she made to other people and see them smile. She just had a heart for people and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
