ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino

Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino gently passed away Wednesday morning. December 28, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La. She was 78 years old. Gwen was the daughter of William Berard Digby and Ethel Louise Thebault Digby of New Orleans, and granddaughter of Frank William Thebault and Martha Louisa Vollenweider Thebault of New Orleans and Martin James Digby, Sr., and Mary Loretta Keir Digby of New Orleans.
HAMMOND, LA
Antelope Valley Press

California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated

LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Christopher Flot

Christopher Flot, 62, a resident of Bogalusa departed his physical life and joined his Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 27th, 2022, at Rest Haven Living Center in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was born August 3rd, 1960, in Bogalusa, La. to the late Ola Mae Flot and Elmo Flot Sr. Christopher...
BOGALUSA, LA
lbmjournal.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
an17.com

Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall

Jacqueline Ratcliff Wall passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 79. She was born on Monday, July 5, 1943, in Frost, Louisiana to the late Etna Easley Ratcliff and Barney Dewey Ratcliff. She was a life-long resident of Springfield, Louisiana and a current resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
PONCHATOULA, LA
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Tonya Renee Westmoreland

Mrs. Tonya Renee Jones Westmoreland, 54, of Summit, MS, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Tonya was born in Hammond, LA on October 6, 1968 and was the daughter of Johnny Jones and Donna Wunstel Jones. She attended Pine Grove Pentecostal Church for many years where she loved being a part of her church family and made many friends who were like family to her. She loved her husband and daughter more than anything and she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a craftswoman and loved to take on different and new crafts. She was known for some of her many projects, such as, refinishing furniture, and recreated kid’s clothes. She loved to give away things that she made to other people and see them smile. She just had a heart for people and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
SUMMIT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy