Mrs. Tonya Renee Jones Westmoreland, 54, of Summit, MS, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Tonya was born in Hammond, LA on October 6, 1968 and was the daughter of Johnny Jones and Donna Wunstel Jones. She attended Pine Grove Pentecostal Church for many years where she loved being a part of her church family and made many friends who were like family to her. She loved her husband and daughter more than anything and she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a craftswoman and loved to take on different and new crafts. She was known for some of her many projects, such as, refinishing furniture, and recreated kid’s clothes. She loved to give away things that she made to other people and see them smile. She just had a heart for people and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

SUMMIT, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO