AOL Corp

When Ina Garten's favorite cookware goes on mega sale, we shop

If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer. That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are Le Creuset, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled when we learned that Amazon is having an epic Le Creuset sale. You can save up to 30%! The brand is often regarded as the pinnacle of kitchenware, so it would be an excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, now's the moment to pounce, not only are tons of items on sale but many will be delivered in time for Christmas, thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.
Syracuse.com

The top-rated kitchen and dining items from 2022 according to ratings and reviews

What kitchen and dining items are worth purchasing? Should you take ratings and reviews into consideration?. Amazon has a range of popular items in its bestsellers category with items from electronics, books, games, and more. We’ve compiled a list of the best 2022 kitchen and dining items based on reviews and ratings. Plus, a few of the most popular items are currently on sale.
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
Houston Chronicle

Ina Garten says pigs in a blanket for dinner is fine. We're in.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Do you ever feel like you need permission to have a little fun? I do. Life can feel so laden with must-dos and deadlines. Ina Garten seems to have made it her life's mission to grant that permission -...
intheknow.com

Make a bakery quality cake with these parchment paper hacks

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. All you need to step up your baking...
Ridley's Wreckage

Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
purewow.com

Sour Cream Sugar Cookies

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
