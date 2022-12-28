ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing world champion arrested for domestic violence before headlining DC fight

By Luke Gentile
 2 days ago

Boxing w orld champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested Tuesday in Florida for domestic violence less than two weeks ahead of his headlining fight in Washington, D.C.

Davis, the 28-year-old undefeated lightweight champion, was charged with battery causing bodily harm and placed in the Broward County Jail, according to a report.

Gervonta Davis poses for photographs after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Rolando Romero early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


The champion is scheduled to defend his title against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 at Capital One Arena.

Tuesday's arrest is not the first time Davis has been taken into custody on domestic violence charges, according to the report.

Davis was arrested in 2020 after video surfaced of him grabbing the mother of his child by the throat at a University of Miami charity basketball game.

Immediate details of the alleged domestic violence incident have not been released by officials, but Davis is slated to appear in court Wednesday.

He is also scheduled to appear before a judge in February and faces at least 14 charges relating to a hit-and-run incident.

